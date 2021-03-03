Paul Mescal to star in new thriller film ‘Bring Them Down’

The actor will star alongside British actor Tom Burke in the thriller.

Irish actor and Normal People star Paul Mescal is set for a leading role in a feature-length Irish thriller entitled ‘Bring Them Down’.

The Kildare native shot to superstardom for his performance as Connell Waldron in the TV series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, and has landed multiple roles since.

Bring Them Down will be based in the West of Ireland and centres around a shepherd who has a row with a farmer neighbour after a number of sheep are slaughtered.

Mescal will act alongside British actor Tom Burke, best known for his portrayal of Athos in the TV series ‘The Musketeers’ as well as playing Derek Jennings in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’.

No production start date has been decided for the movie as of yet.

Mescal has had a busy period since concluding Normal People as he has recently wrapped up on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’.

He is currently in Australia shooting a film adaptation of the opera Carmen. The film is being directed by Black Swan’s choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Mescal’s co-star in the modern-day reimagining of the opera is Melissa Barrera of the TV series ‘Vida’.

Paul described working with Ms Barrera as a “great honour” and said he greatly admired the Mexican actress.

Online Editors