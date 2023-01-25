Paul Mescal to reprise role in A Streetcar Named Desire on the West End (Marc Brenner/PA)

Paul Mescal will return to the West End in spring to reprise his role of Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Normal People star will be joined by his original castmates Patsy Ferran, Anjana Casan and Dwane Walcott for the six week run.

It comes after Mescal was nominated for his first ever Academy Award for best actor, for his role in the coming-of-age drama film Aftersun, on Tuesday.

Last week he was also nominated for a Bafta, in the equivalent category of leading actor.

The play sees Blanche, played by Ferran, come to live with her sister Stella, Casan, and her husband, Mescal, before slowly losing her grip on reality.

Originally staged at the Almeida Theatre, the production will transfer to the Phoenix Theatre, in central London, from March 20 to April 29.

It will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall – her first production following her multi-award-winning production of Cabaret, for which she won the Olivier Award and Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for best director.

Mescal said: “I’m incredibly excited that Streetcar is being transferred to the West End with this formidable cast and creative team, led by the exceptionally talented Rebecca Frecknall.

“It’s my favourite play and it’s wonderful to be able to share it with a wider audience”.

As well as his previous performances in the play, Mescal’s theatre credits include; The Plough and the Stars, performed at the Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre in Dublin; The Lieutenant of Inishmore at the Gaiety Theatre and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Frecknall added: “I’m thrilled we will have the opportunity to share this production with a wider audience. It’s a testament to this fantastic company and incredible play.

“It’s been moving to see how audiences have responded to our work and I’m excited to see how the piece will evolve in the West End.”