Paul Mescal cringes as he wins Breakthrough Actor award at GQ Awards

Paul Mescal at the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet. Photo: Reuters.

Paul Mescal cringed while rewatching Normal People scenes as he accepted the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor of the Year gong at last night’s GQ Men of the Year Awards.





GQ’s annual event, which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pre-recorded segment, the Normal People star rewatched scenes from the hit show while accepting the gong at the Awards’ first ever virtual ceremony.

Introducing the Kildare-born actor as the winner, GQ host Jack Whitehall said: “Our next award is for the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor Of The Year.

The winner is Paul Mescal. Emmy nominated and now a GQ Award. What a year he has had. Very much the Captain Tom of the millennial generation.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who recently became GQ’s oldest cover star after raising £32 million for the NHS, was honoured with the inspiration gong.

Sitting in a cinema room wearing a tux for the segment, Paul said: 'I'm incredibly honoured to accept and to celebrate, we're going to watch an action replay of Normal People and it's going to be the last episode.”

The star squirmed in his seat as steamy scenes from the coming-of-age adaptation played on the big screen in front of him.

'This is the perfect opportunity to fast forward. I'm going to pause it there,' he said, blushing.

Referring to the famous silver chain worn by his character, he said: 'So this chain was the one that I wore throughout filming, but I als

o have my own ones and got to donate one to a charity I love back at home in Ireland.

It raised around €70,000, which will go a long way so that was really exciting.”

The award-winning BBC show made headlines after its release for the steamy sex scenes, which took up 41 minutes of screen time throughout the 12 episode series.

Although the show was largely praised for its realistic portrayal of relationships and consensual behaviour, many RTE viewers were not impressed by it’s explicit nature.

After the first episode aired, RTE received 40 complaints and many viewers called into Joe Duffy’s RTE Radio One show Liveline to voice their objection to the show, arguing that the attitudes and behaviour of the characters were a bad influence on teenagers in the country.

Paul has had a meteoric rise to fame following the success of Normal People and is set to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut ‘The Lost Daughter’ alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.





Online Editors