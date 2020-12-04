Paul Mescal baby names, political Emmy Awards and Major Biden – what got us talking this week

Kirsty Blake Knox on the stories that got us talking this week

Awards ceremonies in 2020 have run the gamut from underwhelming, to bizarre to complete and utter snooze-fests.

But one of the weirdest decisions comes from the US National Academy of Television, who have awarded the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, an Emmy for his pandemic speeches.

Cuomo, who once described himself as “a laid back, cool dude in a loose mood” (I’ve no idea either), accepted the gong via video link.

In a not-so-modest acceptance speech, he said the secret to his success was that “[The speeches] offered only one thing: authentic truth and stability. But sometimes that’s enough.” Pass the sick-bag, Alice.

I really, really hope that doling out entertainment awards to politicians doesn’t become a thing.

It might be very on-brand for 2020, but Jesus, can you imagine how much worse the IFTAs would become? (I know that’s a big ask.)

Best ‘Mean Girls’ reference in a state of the nation address goes to… Rotating Taoiseach Number 2, Leo Varadkar.

Most passionate use of the phrase ‘cop on now!’ in the Dáil chamber? Michael Healy-Rae.

The annual ‘It was a once off your Honour!’ award? Mary Lou for having to repeatedly explain ‘since deleted tweets’ of various SF TDs.

The annual 'It was a once off your Honour!' award? Mary Lou McDonald for having to repeatedly explain 'since deleted tweets' of various SF TDs. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The annual 'It was a once off your Honour!' award? Mary Lou McDonald for having to repeatedly explain 'since deleted tweets' of various SF TDs. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

I cannot think of anything less appealing than watching TDs trying to hitch a ride on Paul Mescal’s coat tails, while getting selfies with the Fair City cast. So please, 2020, don’t add this to your to-do list, we have all suffered enough already.

The ‘Is There Anything He Can’t Do?’ of the week: Paul Mescal

Speaking of Paul Mescal — will our national obsession with the Normal People star ever end?

He was in the papers again this week being credited for a sudden upsurge in popularity of Irish names (Connell, not Paul) around the world. I honestly don’t think an actor has ever been credited with doing so much to bolster Ireland’s international standing.

Within a 10-month period, he has reportedly been responsible for turning emotionally repressed men-children into irresistible beings, reviving the much maligned male jewellery industry, boosting sales of black pudding, making terrible conversational skills an asset, catapulting GAA shorts from humble sportswear to £500-a-pop designer items, and — most importantly — making the ‘Big Irish Head On Him™’ an internationally recognised sex symbol.

No wonder one tabloid paper described him as being more important for Irish culture than Failte Ireland. They conceded, however, that he has yet to make as significant a contribution to the tourism industry as Fungie the dolphin (who remains in our thoughts and prayers. Now, and forever).

The ‘Good PR Move’ of the week: Major Biden

US President Elect Joe Biden sustained a hairline fracture this week after a particularly boisterous game of fetch with his dog Major went awry.

Biden’s dogs Major and Champ will be the first pups to occupy the White House since their predecessors, the Obamas’ Portuguese Water Dogs, Sunny and Bo, vacated the premises four years ago.

Generally, coverage for the newly elected First Dogs has been overwhelmingly positive — some claiming they inspire rescue dogs the world over with their rags to riches, ahem, tails.

Joe Biden pictured with is dog Major

Joe Biden pictured with is dog Major

But this fracture businesses could have caused significant reputational damage. Keen to stymie the bad press, a ‘PR release issued by Major’ started doing the rounds on social media. It read ‘Bark, Bark, Bark, Bark... Bark’.

Thankfully there was a canine translation underneath in which Major ‘strongly maintained’ that he had done ‘nothing wrong’. It concluded “I look forward to the Secret Service’s investigation, which I expect will confirm that I am a very good boy”.

The ‘I didn’t See That Coming’ of the week: EU Diplomatic Sex Orgy

It’s hard to say what the most salacious news story of the week was.

On one hand you have the news that a Hungarian MEP for prime minister Viktor Orban’s anti-LGBT party was forced to resign after he was caught by police shinning down a drainpipe when they raided an orgy attended by a bunch of naked EU diplomats. (Shouldn’t have they been hard at work on Brexit?)

On the other hand, you have the news that Burdock’s chips are going to be less crispy thanks to the EU ban on spuds from the UK. I know, I know, it’s a close call.

The Hungarian MEP, Jozsef Szajer, has apologised profusely for his behaviour while clarifying that he wasn’t out of it on drugs. Always good to know.

Other attendees got off the hook claiming diplomatic immunity — a handy card to have in your back pocket.

Never one to miss a PR opportunity Ryanair were quick to tweet; “Looking to make a quick escape from Brussels? We have flights but in this case we don’t recommend the window seat”. Ba-dum-dum-tish.

The ‘Who’s in their corner?’ of the week: Ireland’s Elfin community

News came out this week that Santa visits are allowed to go ahead. There will be social distancing in place, no sitting on knees, and strictly no rubbing Santa’s belly like a bowlful of jelly.

Old Saint Nick can’t hand out presents and instead must leave them lying around for children and their parents to pick up off the ground. It’s good news for Santa but there are murmurs of discontent from Ireland’s elfin community.

Santa and one of his elves at Santa's drive-in grotto at the RDS this week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Santa and one of his elves at Santa's drive-in grotto at the RDS this week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

They say their seasonal trade has been hit hard and complain that they have been granted no clarity or assurances from the Irish Government. Santa has been deemed an essential worker but not them.

“It’s alright for Santa but this has hit the industry in a way we couldn’t have imagined — we don’t know if we will recover.’ More as we get it.