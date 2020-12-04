| -0.3°C Dublin

Paul Mescal baby names, political Emmy Awards and Major Biden – what got us talking this week

Will our national obsession with Paul Mescal ever end? Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Will our national obsession with Paul Mescal ever end? Photo: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox on the stories that got us talking this week

The ‘Oh God, What Did We Do To Deserve This?’ of the week: Entertainment Awards for Politicos

Awards ceremonies in 2020 have run the gamut from underwhelming, to bizarre to complete and utter snooze-fests.

