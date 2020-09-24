Paul Mescal and James Nesbitt to be painted for Portrait Artist of the Year

Irish actors Paul Mescal and James Nesbitt will sit down to be painted in the Portrait Artist of the Year programme on Sky this autumn.

The competition television show sees artists attempt to impress distinguished judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano and Kate Bryan as they try their hand at painting 24 writers, actors, musicians and TV personalities.

Alongside Paul Mescal of Normal People fame and James Nesbitt, best known for his work on Cold Feet, model and presenter Katie Piper, drag queen The Vivienne, actor Sian Clifford, broadcaster Deborah James and Melanie Sykes are just some of the biggest names who will sit this season.

Actors David Haig, Jane Horrocks, Kwame Kwei Armah and five time Olympian rower Dame Katherine Grainger DBE will also take the hot seat.

Each round sees nine artists compete and the winners to go on to paint Booker-prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo in the semi-final

The three finalists then have a few days to paint a commission, and then to paint comedian and raconteur Eddie Izzard for the final.

This season’s Portrait Artist of the Year winner will receive a £10,000 commission to paint world-famous ballet dancer and Director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet Carlos Acosta, which will be exhibited at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

The show airs on Sky Arts and is the sister show of Landscape Artist of the Year and Portrait Artist of the Week.

