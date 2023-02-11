Patrick Stewart: I am anxious about environment and conflicts around world

Sir Patrick Stewart has said he is anxious at the state of the world (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed he is “very anxious” about the current state of the world due to the deterioration of the environment and ongoing conflicts.

The 82-year-old, veteran actor said he feels society needs a new Star Trek to remind people where the show’s original writers believed the planet could go in the future.

Sir Patrick has reprised his classic role of Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven series on Star Trek: The Next Generation and in the subsequent films, for a new iteration of the franchise titled Star Trek: Picard.

The show follows his character into the next chapter of his life with the third and final series due out on February 17.

Asked what his thoughts were on the current state of planet Earth, in particular with the ongoing war in Ukraine, he told the PA news agency: “I am very anxious.

“I think we are in a very dangerous place, both naturally with the environment, which is steadily deteriorating, although it seems to be accelerating as well, and the world of conflict is still so strongly present with us.

“I keep thinking we just need a new Star Trek all over again to remind the world where our writers and where (Star Trek creator) Gene Roddenberry all those years ago, believed that we could be, where we could go, what the relationships, what the life on our planet would have become. And I am saddened by what I see.”

Sir Patrick has been vocal in the past on many social and political topics including backing a letter urging the Prime Minister to reunite refugee families and supporting tighter gun control legislation to be implemented in the US.

He also strongly opposed Brexit and was an advocate for the People’s Vote campaign.

The actor rose to global prominence with his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation which originally aired from 1987 to 1994.

Sir Patrick continued to play the role in the following film spin-offs, the last being Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002.

Nearly 20 years later, he reprised the character for Star Trek: Picard, with the first series premiering in 2020.

Reflecting on playing the role through the various iterations, he told PA: “Picard was so accustomed to being in charge, in control.

“Although, he is like some of the best directors I’ve worked with who will say to you, ‘Patrick, but what do you think?’ Picard will always do that. He is always asking for opinion, advice, and never dominating it.

“But changes have happened in his life in the 20 odd years since we last saw him sitting on the bridge of the enterprise and our producers and writers and CBS and Paramount were supportive of those changes happening. And I think it’s one of the great strengths of Picard season three.”

Star Trek: Picard launches on Amazon Prime on February 17.