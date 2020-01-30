Quite a few moons ago, I “interviewed” Dustin the turkey — in reality, a Q&A email exchange with creator/performer John Morrison — as a bit of diverting fun for that year’s Irish Independent Christmas television supplement.

Quite a few moons ago, I “interviewed” Dustin the turkey — in reality, a Q&A email exchange with creator/performer John Morrison — as a bit of diverting fun for that year’s Irish Independent Christmas television supplement.

Pat Stacey: 'There was a lot more to Nicholas Parsons than his urbane persona'

I wondered which person in the world would Ireland’s favourite feathered superstar most like to meet. Quick as a flash, back came the reply: “Like most people, Nicholas Parsons, of course.”

The fact that the guiding hand behind (or rather inside) the irreverent turkey should have chosen Parsons, rather than someone else, says a lot about the extraordinary reach of the veteran TV and radio entertainer, who died on Tuesday at the grand old age of 96.

For generations of BBC Radio 4 listeners, Parsons was, first and foremost, the host of comedy panel show Just a Minute. He was unfailingly urbane, unflappable and polite, even when being mercilessly ragged by the regular panellists, including Kenneth Williams (whose needy, spiteful nature in private sometimes leaked into his performances) and, much later, Paul Merton.

Parsons hosted the show from the first episode in 1967 right up until last year. In all that time, he missed only one recording due to illness.

For a wider television audience in the 1970s and early 1980s, Parsons was famous for hosting Sale of the Century, which became one of the most-watched game shows on the ITV network.

NORWICH

Every week, the show’s announcer would say: “Now, from Norwich, it’s the quiz of the week.” It was done with knowing irony, since everyone knew Norwich (home of Alan Partridge) was a bit of a backwater.

Sale of the Century was, like most game shows of the era, as cheesy as a block of vintage Cheddar, but the dapper and charming Parsons lent it class. Unlike some game show presenters of the era, he’d never have dreamed of poking fun at the contestants. By all accounts, he was too nice and kind a man for that.

In 1988, he added another string to his bow — although he was more of a cravat man — and became something of a cult figure to a new, younger audience when he appeared in one of the best Comic Strip

Presents... films of all, Mr Jolly Lives Next Door.

Adrian Edmondson (who wrote the script) and Rik Mayall play the seedy, alcoholic proprietors of an escort agency, Dreamytime Escorts, while Peter Cook plays the title character, a psychopathic, meat cleaver-wielding contract killer who moves in next door.

For reasons too complicated to go into, Jolly’s next job is to “take out” Nicholas Parsons — an instruction overheard and misunderstood by Edmonson and Mayall, who end up taking Parsons out on the town.

The humour lay in the incongruousness of it all. Why would anyone possibly want to kill Nicholas Parsons? He’s a bit naff, sure, but he’s harmless and inoffensive.

You can be damn sure, though, that Parsons got the joke and knew what a great opportunity the part presented. He was, after all, a seasoned, versatile performer with a career that stretched back to 1945 and took in every area of showbusiness.

He was an actor who appeared in roles, both serious and comic, in the West End, including a run as the lead in Arsenic and Old Lace.

He had supporting parts in a string of British films in the 1950s and 1960s. He was the resident stand-up comedian at the Windmill Theatre. He appeared in sitcoms on TV and voiced the cowboy character Tex Tucker in Gerry Anderson’s puppet series Four Feather Falls.

He had a 10-year stint as straight man to comedian Arthur Haynes that led to the London Palladium and a slot on The Ed Sullivan Show. He later filled the same role opposite Benny Hill on television for three years. In the 1990s, Parsons even donned tights and suspenders as the narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. It was an extraordinary career, really, and only halted late last year by a debilitating fall he suffered on his way to perform his one-man show.

Parsons belonged to a unique breed of entertainer. We may have bid farewell to the last of its kind.





Online Editors