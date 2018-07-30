Paris Hilton among the celebrities to react to Love Island final

Paris Hilton was among the celebrities to react to Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s Love Island victory.

The couple were crowned champions of the ITV2 reality TV show on Monday night and walked away with the £50,000 prize.

Celebrity fans of the dating show were quick to share their reactions on Twitter.

Socialite and hotel heir Hilton tweeted to her 17 million followers: “Congrats @Dani_MasDyer & @Jack_Charlesf on winning @LoveIsland you both deserve it!

Paul Chuckle, one half of the Chuckle brothers, had surprised fans earlier in the series by announcing he was a fan.

After the final, he said: “Obvious winners @Dani_MasDyer and @jack_charlesf #LoveIslandfinal … don’t they make a lovely couple … together all the way through #LoveIsland @itv2 +1.”

Former contestant Olivia Buckland said: “A huge congratulations to the wonderful @Dani_MasDyer & @jack_charlesf – our beautiful new love island King & Queen! Well deserved! Huge love to all the finalists! Wish you all, the best in your futures.”

And host Caroline Flack tweeted: “That was insanely brilliant ! We had so much fun! Thanks for all your message s…. Congrats to all the islanders and a massive thank you to the team for being TOTALLY BRILLIANT Over the past 8 weeks! I feel so so lucky to do this job. I love it so much.”

Former The Wanted band member Nathan Sykes suggested inviting contestants from a broader spectrum of society on to Love Island to keep the show fresh.

He said: “Can’t help but think that the only way to keep #LoveIsland fresh over the next few series is by mixing it up by representing people with normal body types, over 40’s/50’s and the LGBT community.”

Dani and Jack finished first on Love Island ahead of Laura Anderson and Paul Knops in second, Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley in third and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson, who came fourth.

