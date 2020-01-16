Paige Turley kisses new bombshell after Ollie Williams quits Love Island villa

Paige Turley has shared a “snog” with new Love Islander Finley Tapp – a day after Ollie Williams quit the villa.

Paige Turley has shared a “snog” with new Love Islander Finley Tapp – a day after Ollie Williams quit the villa.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, who once dated Lewis Capaldi, chose to kiss the semi-professional footballer during a risque game of beer pong.

She was left single and at risk of elimination after Williams quit the ITV2 show this week, saying their burgeoning relationship had made him realise he still loved his ex-girlfriend.

�� FIRST LOOK ��



Sophie and Siânnise jump for joy as they're taken on dates with the new boys, meanwhile Connor tries to play it cool as he waits it out back at the villa... �� #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cdt8fgwZ42 January 16, 2020

His exit came soon after a petition was launched online to have him removed from the villa after photos emerged which appeared to show him trophy-hunting, which he denies.

During the game of beer pong, Paige was dared to kiss the islander she fancied most.

“I will take my pick – this isn’t a bad game,” she quipped before kissing Finley.

After she said: “The gorgeous Finley… I did snog him.”

Two new Islanders are headed for the villa! Things are about to heat up... �� #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3tf3mZv2cO January 16, 2020

The second new bombshell, model Connagh Howard, admitted that he fancied both Siannise Fudge and Sophie Piper, by kissing both of them during the game.

Earlier in the day, the two new male islanders invited two female contestants each on a vineyard date.

Finley, 20, from Milton Keynes, picked Siannise and Paige.

Connagh, 27, from Cardiff, chose Sophie and Shaughna Phillips.

Asked by Connagh whether her head could be turned, Sophie replied: “I feel like I am happy with (her current partner) Connor (Durman).

Actual footage of me trying to act fancy in a posh restaurant #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sZrcNHZVrr January 16, 2020

“But obviously we’re only a couple of days in so it would be silly to close myself off completely, so we’ll have to see how the next couple of days go.”

However, on her return to the villa, she decided to stay with Connor because of their “chemistry”.

During their date, Finley told Paige that he had never cheated on a partner.

She told him his good behaviour had earned him “brownie points” before adding that she had a “big double bed” to herself.

He replied: “Not for long.”

It was also revealed that on Friday night there will be recoupling and the girl left without a partner will become the first contestant eliminated from the show.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

PA Media