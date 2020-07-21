Paddy McGuinness to front new BBC One music game show

Paddy McGuinness is set to front a new BBC One musical game show.

I Can See Your Voice will see contestants compete for a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of strangers standing before them.

They will not be able to hear the guests sing before giving their answer.

The contestants will be helped by a panel of celebrities and lip syncing challenges and clues will offer hints as to who can sing.

The chosen singer will then perform a duet with a guest musician to determine whether or not the contestants have chosen the right person.

The programme is based on a South Korean game show format.

McGuinness said: “A show like this doesn’t come along very often so I am thrilled to have been asked to host I Can See Your Voice.

“It’s bonkers, silly and the ultimate family night in. Everyone can play along at home and I’m looking forward to welcoming the good and the bad to our stage.

“The show has been a huge success around the world so here’s to making it one to watch in the UK in 2021.”

The programme will be broadcast next year.

PA Media