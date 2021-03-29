Overwhelming reaction to Jack Charlton documentary with €620,000 raised for dementia services

Jack Charlton is greeted by young foorballers on his squad's arrival home for a homecoming reception after the 1990 World Cup Finals in Italy. Picture: Sportsfile

There was an overwhelming audience reaction to the “brilliant” documentary Finding Jack Charlton, which followed the late Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton’s struggles with dementia.

The documentary finished off Virgin Media Television’s week-long “Donate For Dementia” campaign, which managed to raise over €620,000.

Finding Jack Charlton follows the English footballer throughout his life, examining his special relationship with Ireland, his complicated relationship with his brother Sir Bobby Charlton, and his final battle with dementia until his death last year.

Since its airing, there has been an outpouring of support for the programme, with one twitter user, Dermot Conaty, saying: “Finding Jack Charlton, great documentary. Jack, what an amazing charismatic human being, you gave us such great memories, an absolute national treasure, you will never be forgotten.”

Another user, Robbie Kelly, said: “Finding Jack Charlton was such a wonderful insight to the big man himself. What a great man and great time for Ireland.”

Similarly, Shane Conlon on Twitter said: “Finding Jack Charlton. What a brilliant documentary. Well done to all involved. Brought back some fantastic memories.”

Another user, Tom Kennedy, said: “Heartbreaking watching Finding Jack Charlton tonight. To see what dementia did to him and all those marvellous memories that we still have of him but that he couldn’t remember himself.”

Read More

The director of content at Virgin Media Television, Bill Malone, discussed the “Donate for Dementia” campaign, saying: “Virgin Media Television are delighted to be part of such an initiative, to raise awareness of dementia and to raise much-needed funds for The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.”

The CEO for the Alzheimer Society Pat McLoughlin also welcomed the week, noting in particular how “powerful” the Finding Jack Charlton documentary was.

“Jack lived with dementia in the final years of his life and this excellent documentary focuses on his love for his family and those extraordinary years when he brought Ireland to Euro 88 and two World Cups, boosting our national pride beyond comparison,” Mr McLoughlin said.

“There are 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland and each year there are 11,000 new cases – that means today, tomorrow and the next day 30 people per day will be diagnosed.

“This one-week partnership will raise so much awareness and much-needed funds to support those living with dementia and their carers.”

Irish Independent