‘Our twelve points go to…’ - how much do countries really just vote for their neighbours at the Eurovision?

There comes a moment every year during the Eurovision – maybe it’s when Ireland’s hopes are dashed again in the semi-final, or when Cyprus gives Greece twelve points – that we all start to think: “Why are we even entering this? Everyone just votes for their neighbour!”

Ever since televoting was introduced in 1998, Eurovision has been haunted by the spectre of bloc-voting and complaints that the song doesn’t matter if people just vote for their border buddies.

But does everyone really just trade douze points with their neighbours?

It happens, but not as often as we think.

In last year’s competition, most of the coveted 12-point scores didn’t go to neighbours. To be clear about the term ‘neighbour’ here, we are referring to a country with a land border, or the nearest country in the case of an island.

Every country has two 12-pointers on offer, from their televote and national jury, meaning there were 78 top scores to be handed out. Only 21 of these (or about one in four) were given to neighbours. In 2019, it was just over one in three.

That’s still a significant proportion of the votes, but can we really say they voted out of pure neighbourly allegiance, or a burning desire to keep the win in their corner of Europe to save on travel time next year?

The thing is, most of the time, when a country gives its top score to a neighbour, it is for a song that is popular everywhere.

Only six times in 2021 and eight times in 2019 did a country give their neighbour 12 points for a song that wasn’t hurtling towards the top of the scoreboard anyway. All the others were to top-ten finishers.

The dubious honours at the other end of the board also show that while we all might need good neighbours, they aren’t everything when it comes to Eurovision.

Germany, with six countries on its borders, got zero points from the public in 2019. Norway, despite the close-knit Nordic bloc, holds the record for most last-place finishes overall.

North Macedonia, one of the Balkans, has only qualified for the final twice in 14 attempts, and Latvia, in the Baltic bloc, has come last in the most semi-finals.

If it was purely a vote-for-your-neighbour contest and songs didn’t matter, how could the competition have spent the last 15 years ping-ponging across the continent?

How could winners have come from places as far apart, and with as many geopolitical considerations, as Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Portugal, Ukraine, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Azerbaijan, Germany, Norway, Russia and Serbia?

Of course, neighbours do sometimes vote for each other’s songs.

All eyes are on Greece this year, with Cyprus out of the final and unable to claim the Greeks’ 12 points, like they have every year except 2015.

That year, in the most shocking of Eurovision turns, they gave them a mere ten points – and Cyprus only gave Greece eight back. They’ve since patched things up and returned to swapping twelves.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re voting out of blind faith or allegiance, and that the song doesn’t matter at all.

Culture doesn’t stop at borders, and people share in the music, television shows and entertainment of their neighbouring nations, especially if they have common languages or a common history.

The type of music that’s popular in one Nordic or Balkan country can be very similar to that in the others. They may even know the artist, just as we in Ireland are familiar with music and television from the UK.

It’s not always easy to predict the mystery cocktail of song, artist, pyrotechnics and back-story that makes a winner, but a song or artist that resonates with people and impresses juries will always win out over neighbourly sentiment. Unless, perhaps, you’re Greece and Cyprus.