‘Our hearts are hurting’- Imelda May’s mother Madge has died

Imelda May has announced that her mother Madge died on Wednesday at the age of 94.

The Dublin singer posted a photo of her late mother on Facebook and Twitter along with a touching tribute.

"Madge Clabby (nee Comerford) 1927-2021. Our dearest darling mother passed away yesterday,” she wrote.

She drifted gently in her sleep and took her last breath, in her own bed with her beloved husband Tony by her side.”

“We couldn’t have wished for better. She deserved all.”

“The effects of her fierce strength, infinite compassion, generosity, determination, quick wit, humour, vibrancy, sharp mind and deep spirit will outlive her and endure.

"Our matriarch, our supreme queen, has gone to the awaiting ancestors.

"The sorrow is deep, our hearts are hurting but gratitude is abundant and love all consuming.”

In January of this year, Imelda told Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio One show that her mother suffered a stroke and had to go into hospital.

Unfortunately, while in hospital Madge then caught Covid, but she overcame it and was able to go home.

“It’s really tough because we can’t visit her, we can’t see her and it’s just absolutely torturous to be honest,” she said.

“I’m very lucky to have had her and my dad in my life. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it wasn’t for them and all their support and encouragement.”