Oscars 2023: Six of the best moments from Jenny the donkey to James Martin’s happy birthday

Colin Farrell and his son Henry Tadeusz arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Host Jimmy Kimmel brings out Jenny the donkey during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The biggest night in the showbiz calendar has drawn to a close after delivering two big wins for Irish talent.

Northern Irish comedy-drama An Irish Goodbye won the Oscar for best live action short film at the 95th Academy Awards while best visual effects was awarded to Dubliner Richard Baneham and his team for Avatar: The Way of Water.

The star-studded event, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, saw Irish stars such as Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon and the cast of An Cailín Ciúin nominated for some of the biggest awards in Hollywood.

As the curtain draws on Oscars 2023, here are six of the best moments from the ceremony.

James Martin making it a birthday celebration to remember

The star of An Irish Goodbye James Martin celebrated his birthday in style as the entire audience at the Dolby Theatre sang happy birthday to him as he went on stage to collect the award.

Mr Martin, who turned 31 on Sunday, was joined on stage by directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley along with fellow star of the film, Séamus O'Hara.

An Irish Goodbye tells the story of two estranged brothers, one of whom has Down syndrome, as they come together to deal with the death of their mother.

Belfast filmmaker Mr White thanked everyone back home in Northern Ireland “who helped us make this film”.

“Deary me, thank you so much to the Academy for this incredible, incredible honour. Thank you to our fellow nominees, all the nominees for your work – it inspires us so very much,” he said.

“We wish we had the time to list you all here, but you know who you are.”

Mr Berkeley used his time on stage to invite the audience to sing happy birthday to the film’s star Mr Martin, who turned 31 on Sunday.

“This award is actually the second most important thing about today because it’s this man’s birthday,” he said.

“He’s out here in Hollywood, wearing a leopard print suit jacket. We’d love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

Jenny the Donkey

One of the stars of Banshees of Inisherin, ‘Jenny the Donkey’, graced the stage at the Dolby Theatre wearing a sequined emotional support animal vest.

The audience erupted as host Jimmy Kimmel walked Jenny on stage, one of the- animal stars from Martin McDonagh’s film.

Colin Farrell could be heard shouting “oh my God” from the audience as he watched on.

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” Mr Kimmel said.

“Jenny, there’s your friend Colin right there and your friend Brendan, whose finger you ate, you wanna say thank you.”

Richard Baneham’s cúpla focal

Irish animator Richard Baneham along with his colleagues won best visual effects for their work on blockbuster film Avatar: The Way of Water.

Mr Baneham, who is from Tallaght, has worked on some of the world’s biggest movie productions including The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the Chronicles of Narnia and the Avatar franchise.

The 49-year-old managed to sneak some Gaeilge into the start of his speech again, like he did at the Baftas, he said: “Go raibh míle maith agat, to James Cameron whose artistic thumbprint is on every frame of this movie.”

“We accept these awards on behalf of a very large crew. The effects stand on the shoulders of our actors, their performances are everything.”

Mr Baneham studied the trade in Ballyfermot College of Further Education before moving to Los Angeles.

Colin Farrell and his son’s matching tuxedos

Colin Farrell and his son Henry Tadeusz arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Colin Farrell and his son Henry Tadeusz arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Dubliner was one of many celebrities at the star-studded event, which he attended alongside his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz.

The actor and his youngest son wore matching black tuxedos and posed for pictures together on the champagne-coloured carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night.

Mr Farrell (46) was nominated for best actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin but missed out to Brendan Fraser for his role in US psychological drama, The Whale.

Jimmy Kimmel referencing the Oscars slap

During his Oscars monologue, the host of the Academy Awards referenced the main event from last year’s ceremony, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Mr Kimmel made fun of the incident and said: “We want you to have fun, we want you to be safe, and most importantly, we want me to be safe.

“So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone commits an act of violence anytime during this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give an 19-minute long speech.”

Kimmel added that the Oscars now has a crisis management team, and wondered what they might do in the event of violence, suggesting: “Just do what you did last year – nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

Michelle Yeoh’s inspiring speech

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once gave an inspirational speech after becoming the first person from an Asian background to win best actress.

She fought off competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams.

Accepting her prize, the 60-year-old, who is from Malaysia, said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.

“I have to dedicate this to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superhero’s and without them none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.”

She added: "This is history in the making."




