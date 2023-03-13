Ross White, from left, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara accept the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Avatar: The Way Of Water" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Documentary Short Subject winners for "The Elephant Whisperers," Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga are seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accept the Best Original Song award for 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Malanie Miller, and Shane Boris, winners of the Best Documentary Featrue Film award for "NAVALNY," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Troy Kotsur, Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Ariana DeBose pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Troy Kotsur, Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and Ariana DeBose pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ruth E. Carter accepts the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Janet Yang, President, AMPAS and Eva Longoria speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, and Annemarie Bradley, winners of the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award for "The Whale," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O'Hara accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for "An Irish Goodbye" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
“Our man James Martin who is the beating heart of our film, it’s his birthday today (and) this was always the second most important thing of the day,” he said.
“We just wanted to make sure he had an extra special moment so it was amazing to have everyone singing for him at the Dolby Theatre – how ridiculous!”
Ross White said he hoped there was “a bit of legacy” behind An Irish Goodbye and hoped that the film would play some part in bringing together the island of Ireland.
“I come from Northern Ireland and identity is a complex thing for us, our peace is an adolescent peace, it’s a fragile peace always but we are so proud of peace and everyone I know wants to ensure that’s protected,” he said.
“Our crew for this film, they were from the Republic of Ireland…from Northern Ireland and we are just so proud to have this collaborative way of putting this film together.
“Hopefully there’s a bit of a legacy there but we’re just really proud to be representing Northern Ireland.”
It was a tough night for Banshees of Inisherin as it lost out on all nine of its nominations.
Stars Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson both missed out to Vietnamese-American actor and filmmaker, Ke Huy Quan, who won his first Oscar for best actor in a supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Tipperary’s Kerry Condon missed out to Jamie Lee Curtis who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
The audience erupted as host Jimmy Kimmel brought ‘Jenny the Donkey’ on stage, one of the stars from Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin.
Colin Farrell could be heard shouting “oh my God” from the audience as he watched on.
“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” Mr Kimmel said.
“Jenny, there’s your friend Colin right there and your friend Brendan, whose finger you ate, you wanna say thank you.”
Both Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal lost out on the Oscar for leading actor to Brendan Fraser for his role in The Whale.
The actor (54) won the top accolade for his role in the American psychological drama, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for "throwing me a creative life-line".
"So, this is what the multiverse looks like," he said, accepting the award.
"I thank the academy for this honour...Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale.
Addressing his fellow best actor nominees, he continued: "You laid your whale-sized hearts bare...and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category."
Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh gave an inspirational speech after becoming the first Asian to win best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Quan and co-star Michelle Yeoh celebrate his Oscar win (Chris Pizzello/AP)
She fought off competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams.
Accepting her prize, the 60-year-old said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.
“I have to dedicate this to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superhero’s and without them none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.”
She added: “This is history in the making.”
Yeoh has already won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the offbeat comedy drama. Her Academy Award win makes her not only the second non-white person to win the Oscar for best actress, but also the first from an Asian background.
Banshees of Inisherin missed out on the award for best original screenplay to All Quiet on the Western Front.
Martin McDonagh also missed out on the Oscar for best directing to the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Director Daniel Kwan paid tribute to all the storytellers that sheltered each other from the “chaos” of the world, saying “these stories have changed my life”.
Introducing the song, she said: “It is deeply personal for me and I think we all need each other, we need a lot of love to walk through this life.
“And we all need a hero sometimes. There are heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”
M M Keeravani won the Oscar for music original score, beating Rihanna and Lady Gaga.
He wrote the award-winning song Naatu Naatu from Bollywood blockbuster RRR, and has already seen great success during the 2023 awards season, having scooped best song accolades at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards
The 61-year-old said: “I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.”
He went on to sing: “There was only one wish on my mind…RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on top of your world.”
The songs lyrics were by Chandrabose.
John Travolta became emotional as he introduced an in memoriam segment which began with a tribute to his late Grease co-star Dame Olivia Newton-John.
Names appeared on the screen including Irene Papas, Robbie Coltrane, Kirstie Alley, Dame Angela Lansbury, Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Burt Bacharach, Vangelis, James Caan and Raquel Welch.