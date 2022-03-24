Oscars 2022: Where and when can I watch the awards ceremony in Ireland?

This year’s 94th star-studded Adademy Awards will take place in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27.

Where will the ceremony take place?

What time does it begin?

The ceremony starts at 8pm Eastern time, which is around 1am on Monday morning in Ireland.

Where can I watch in Ireland?

If you’re staying up late, the ceremony will be shown in full on Sky Cinema. The show can also be streamed on Now TV with a Sky Cinema Pass.

Who will present the Oscars this year?

A number of Hollywood stars will also be presenting the Oscars this year including Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Chris Rock and Zoe Kravitz.

Academy Award winners Rami Malek and Anthony Hopkins will also be on stage to announce winners, as well as Uma Thurman and Pam & Tommy star Lily James.

Who will perform at the Oscars?

Each year at the Oscars, the nominees for the year's Best Original Song take to the stage.

This year, Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform. Beyonce is set to perform Be Alive from King Richard, which is up for six awards.

Eilish will perform No Time to Die, from the James Bond film of the same name. The film, which was Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, is up for three awards.

Video of the Day

Who is tipped for victory?

The Power of the Dog is the front runner with 12 nominations, while sci-fi epic Dune has 10.

What are the Irish award hopes?

Representing Ireland, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has seven nominations, equalling Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

All four films are also up for the coveted Best Picture award, while Northern Irish actor Ciaran Hinds is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and his Belfast co-star Judi Dench is up for Best Supporting Actress.