Oscars 2021: When, where and how to watch the Academy Awards tonight

The 93rd Academy Awards Ceremony - otherwise known as the Oscars - will take place tonight and the swanky showpiece of the film industry will, for the first time since the 1950s, be held across two separate venues - both in Los Angeles.

The Dolby Theatre and Union Station will host the cream of the moviemaking crop for the biggest night in Hollywood.

The star-studded night usually takes place in February but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to that tradition, with the nominations only revealed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas back in March.

There are no set hosts for the Oscars this year but four of last year’s winning actors - Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern will all play a hand in presenting the awards.

Despite the obvious differences due to the pandemic, the maskless (yes, you read that right) ceremony is to be produced like a movie, ceremony director Glen Weiss has said.

It is usually only the real die-hard movie buffs in Ireland that bravely stay up for the Oscars, as coverage of the event kicks off at 1am.

Irish viewers that stock up on energy drinks or vino tinto and burn the midnight oil can watch the event on a number of different channels and platforms.

Sky TV subscribers can tune in via the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel from 1am.

Those of you who are Amazon Prime subscribers can also catch all the glitz and glamour live on the streaming service.

YouTube TV and Hulu subscription services are also broadcasting the event, while Independent.ie will have a full list of the winners and losers on Monday morning.

The film with the most nominations this year is Mank - a tale about the origins of classic movie Citizen Kane - which has landed 10 nominations.

A whole host of movies have bagged six nominations, such as: The Father, Trial of the Chicago 7, Nomadland, Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah.

There is also an Irish interest at this year’s Oscars as Wolfwalkers is nominated for best animation feature.

Wolfwalkers is produced by Irish studio Cartoon Saloon, based in Kilkenny. This is the fourth nomination for the studio in the category and represents their best chance, in the eyes of many critics, of landing the coveted prize after three previous attempts, although it will face stiff competition from Disney’s Soul.

