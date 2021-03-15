Full list of Oscar nominations 2021
Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for an Academy Award for its acclaimed ‘Wolfwalkers’ in the best Animated Feature Film category.
Following on from their Golden Globe nomination last month, co-directors and long-term friends Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have been given the nod in the Oscars alongside Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants.
No strangers to international recognition, Cartoon Saloon previously received Oscar nominations for ‘The Secret of Kells’ and ‘Song of the Sea’, making this their fifth time to be included in the prestigious event. But they will no doubt be hoping not to be left empty-handed this time around when it comes to the 93rd Academy Awards.
In a short statement, the company thanked the Academy members for its nomination and congratulated the “whole team involved in the production and co-production partners Melusine/Studio 352.’
Announced today in a virtual event by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas, they will be going up against contenders like ‘Shaun the Sheep movie: Farmageddon’ and ‘Soul.’
Set in 17th century Ireland, ‘Wolfwalkers’ tells the tale of an apprentice hunter and her father as they journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack.
But everything changes after she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumoured to transform into wolves by night.
Other nominations from today’s event include Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7’ alongside Carey Mulligan as Best Actress in ‘Promising Young Woman.’ She will be going up against multiple award-winner Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland.’
Glenn Close has been given the nod as ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her stint in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and will be going up against star including Olivia Colman for ‘The Father.’
Two women have een nominated for Best Director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history. Chloé Zhao has been included for her role directing ‘Nomadland’ while Emerald Fennell was recognised for ‘Promising Young Woman.’
This year's winners will be announced at the delayed ceremony on 25 April.
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami…
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinnochio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
