Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for an Academy Award for its acclaimed ‘Wolfwalkers’ in the best Animated Feature Film category.

Following on from their Golden Globe nomination last month, co-directors and long-term friends Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have been given the nod in the Oscars alongside Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants.

No strangers to international recognition, Cartoon Saloon previously received Oscar nominations for ‘The Secret of Kells’ and ‘Song of the Sea’, making this their fifth time to be included in the prestigious event. But they will no doubt be hoping not to be left empty-handed this time around when it comes to the 93rd Academy Awards.

In a short statement, the company thanked the Academy members for its nomination and congratulated the “whole team involved in the production and co-production partners Melusine/Studio 352.’

Announced today in a virtual event by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas, they will be going up against contenders like ‘Shaun the Sheep movie: Farmageddon’ and ‘Soul.’

Set in 17th century Ireland, ‘Wolfwalkers’ tells the tale of an apprentice hunter and her father as they journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack.

But everything changes after she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumoured to transform into wolves by night.

Other nominations from today’s event include Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7’ alongside Carey Mulligan as Best Actress in ‘Promising Young Woman.’ She will be going up against multiple award-winner Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland.’

Glenn Close has been given the nod as ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her stint in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and will be going up against star including Olivia Colman for ‘The Father.’

Two women have een nominated for Best Director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history. Chloé Zhao has been included for her role directing ‘Nomadland’ while Emerald Fennell was recognised for ‘Promising Young Woman.’

This year's winners will be announced at the delayed ceremony on 25 April.

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami…

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

