Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan casts role of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier in new film

The role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has been cast in Jim Sheridan’s upcoming film about the Frenchwoman’s murder in Ireland almost three decades ago.

Luxembourgish-German actress Vicky Krieps is set to play the late television producer in the film, titled Re-creation, with Oscar nominee Sheridan describing her as “the perfect choice for the role”.

Variety reports that Sheridan, who is best known for making My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father, will co-direct Re-creation after co-directing the five-part documentary series about the case, Murder at the Cottage.

Re-creation is being described as a mix of documentary and drama, with a plot synopsis reading: “Fiction to question reality. The filmmakers embark on a journey through facts and lies behind the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, giving her back a voice that was abruptly interrupted and helping those grieving find closure.”

Speaking about the casting, Sheridan told Variety: "Since our first meeting in Berlin, it was clear to me that Vicky was just the perfect choice for this role.

"She always looks like she has her feet on the ground but with an ethereal quality that allows her spirit to break any obstacles.”

Sheridan will direct Re-creation alongside David Merriman (Rock Against Homelessness), who added: “Sophie will have her place in this film beyond the tabloid headlines that have become her legacy. We feel lucky to have Vicky with us and believe she will bring the truth to this character that she deserves.”

Supported by Screen Ireland, the documentary sections of Re-creation will be partly shot in Ireland, while the drama section will be shot on a sound stage in Luxembourg.

Producers are aiming to release the film in cinemas in late 2024.