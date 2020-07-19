Orlando Bloom feels ‘powerless’ as dog Mighty remains missing

Orlando Bloom has said he feels powerless as he posted an emotional tribute to his dog, Mighty, who went missing earlier in the week.

Mighty, the poodle he shares with fiancee Katy Perry, went missing near the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Bloom offered a reward for the dog who is chipped and has a number on his collar.

In a new Instagram post, Bloom wrote: “I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣

“I feel powerless… maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣

“Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.

“The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”

Model Helena Christensen was among the people posting messages of support for Bloom.

She commented on his post writing: “Sweetest man, I am so so sorry. I know the pain you must feel. I can so relate.

“I lost my pups for a few hours once and that was enough to tear me apart. I will pray nightly finds his way back to you guys again, the lil one will need him.”

Bloom and singer Perry are expecting their first child together.

