Sunday 3 June 2018

Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon ties the knot

The actress shared a sweet image from her wedding.

Laura Prepon has married her partner Ben Foster (Anthony Devlin/PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon has married her actor partner Ben Foster.

The actress, 38, posted a message on Twitter announcing the couple’s happy news.

It said: “Just Married!

“Thank you for all the love and support.

“Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

A black and white photo from their nuptials shows Prepon clutching a huge bouquet of flowers, with her arm around Foster’s shoulder.

Prepon and Foster, 37, have been romantically linked since 2016.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Ella, in 2017.

