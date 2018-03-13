Oprah Winfrey set for UK premiere of A Wrinkle In Time

Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid will also be at the event at BFI Imax, Waterloo, on Tuesday alongside director Ava DuVernay.

Based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, the adventure follows a girl who sets off to find her missing father, aided by three celestial guides.

The teaser trailer for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time is here. Watch it now and see the film in theatres March 9, 2018. #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/N3JELMnhdV — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) July 15, 2017

Disney is partnering with The Female Lead, a platform that celebrates women’s stories and showcases the lesser-known successes of women, for the premiere event.