Operation Transformation (OT) hosted by Kathryn Thomas will return to screens in January with a few new additions to the show.

The date for the latest series of the long running show was unveiled as Wednesday, 4 January.

This new series will see five brand new leaders take on a health and wellness plan under the careful supervision of four qualified experts, in the aim of resetting and kick-starting a new chapter in their lives.

Kathryn Thomas also be back at the helm as presenter.

The show is now entering its 16th series. Some 72pc of last year's viewers saying that watching the show motivated them to make one or more changes to improve their health.

Meanwhile, those behind the show say that the evolution continues this year with the focus still very much on overall health and well-being.

“Health and wellness have never been more important for our viewers, and I can’t wait to show them how everyone can get healthy in 2023,” Fitness OT expert and coach Karl Henry said.

The leaders will have a weekly health check in where 14 health indicators will be monitored. These include Upper Body Strength, Balance, Lower Body Strength and Cardiovascular adding to the usual Hydration, Blood Pressure, Metabolic Age, Weight, General Health, Nutrition, Movement, among others.

In the upcoming series they will also check in with previous leaders about their experiences since taking part in the show.

Leaders will share their personal stories and their own tips, their highs, and lows as they continue to prioritise health and well-being in their lives.

Former OT leader Katie Jones will host the brand-new OT podcast, it has emerged.

The show is also set to welcome new dietician Sophie Pratt, who is a CORU registered dietician and a member of the Irish Institute of Nutrition and Dietetics. She will join Dr Sumi Dunne, Dr Eddie Murphy and Karl Henry on the OT panel of experts for 2023.

“I am delighted to be part of the Operation Transformation team and I am really looking forward to guiding the leaders on their journey. I hope that together we can inspire the general public to make the necessary dietary and lifestyle changes for their own transformation in 2023,” she said.

Among other changes on the cards include OT will broadcast from Stradbally, Co Laois. Each week the leaders will meet the experts here as they chart their weekly Health Check-In.

Video of the Day

The five leaders began their transformation back in November when they were fully assessed by the experts. They also underwent the Health-Related Fitness Test under the direction of Professor Niall Moyna and his team at Dublin City University.

The experts use all the information gathered to devise a plan tailored to the individual needs of each leader.

OT expert and HSE Clinical Psychologist, Dr Eddie Murphy said: “I am very excited to be involved in Operation Transformation for my 13th Year, promoting mental health and wellbeing in all its facets including promoting the authentic self, positive psychology and ensuring wellbeing for the head and the heart.”



