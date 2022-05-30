Operatic busker and 13-year-old ventriloquist through to BGT final

Busker Maxwell Thorpe and 13-year-old ventriloquist Jamie Leahey have made it to the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) final on Sunday after the first of two live semi-final shows.

The pair advanced to the final of the talent competition after receiving the most audience votes on Monday following a night of electrifying performances.

Thorpe was put straight through after receiving the most audience votes.

Jamie initially went head-to-head with 23-year-old magician Junwoo, but the judges’ vote was split evenly between the pair.

The decision was returned to the number of audience votes and it was revealed the youngster had scored more.

Other acts performing on Monday’s show included 77-year-old singer Mel Day, the London Community Gospel Choir, magic act The Witch, impressionist Suzi Wild, and dance group Born To Perform.

Thorpe and Jamie received high praise from the judges after their performances.

Judge Simon Cowell told Thorpe he should be cast in a musical by renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jamie was given a standing ovation from the audience as well as all four judges after his act.

Not to be outdone, massive round of applause to Jamie Leahey who becomes our second Finalist! 🌟 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/urKKZbN2jd — BGT (@BGT) May 30, 2022

The youngster delivered a comic routine in which he and his chicken puppet friend Chuck flirted with Alesha Dixon and briefly fell out before reuniting with a song.

Amanda Holden praised the act as “the comic relief we needed”, admitting she was still recovering from previous act in which she had been made to touch a live rat.

During the show David Walliams joked that he would leave BGT if his golden buzzer act Born To Perform did not make it to the show’s final.

The dance group from Nottingham, whose members have various disabilities, delivered an energetic performance to a medley of songs including September by Earth, Wind and Fire.

“I’m so pleased for you, I’m so proud I got to press the golden buzzer,” Walliams told the group after their performance.

“It was full of joy, full of love, full of passion and it’s the way you want the world to do.

It's never a cloudy day when Born to Perform are on stage! ☀️



Their Semi-Final performance will bring you pure HAPPINESS, so get ready to smile ear to ear and watch it here: https://t.co/MEDNSovWQj #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/wypIeaTGHj — BGT (@BGT) May 30, 2022

“If you’re not in the finals on Sunday then I’m leaving the show.”

The second live semi-final will take place on Tuesday, and will feature another eight acts including more young talent.

Acts include schoolboy comedian Dante Marvin, Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir, and nine-year old magician Ryland Petty.

Also on the bill are impressionist Ben Nickless, musical duo Flintz and Taylor, Ranger Chris, escapologist Andrew Basso, and Amber and her canine partner Nymeria.

The winner of the BGT final, taking place on Sunday June 5, will earn a prize of £250,000 as well as a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.