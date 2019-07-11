Tributes have poured in following the death of comedian Brendan Grace.

Tributes have poured in following the death of comedian Brendan Grace.

'One of the great entertainers of this era' - tributes paid to beloved comedian and actor Brendan Grace

Manager Tom Kelly, who he worked with for 27 years, said he is looking back on Grace's lifetime "with pride".

"He was one of the great entertainers of this era," Mr Kelly told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"You could see at every show how people just warmed to him.

"He gave a performance every night that mirrored the applause and he was a fantastic entertainer, no doubt about that.

"On nights when the audience weren't very warm, he would turn around, pick up his guitar and sing a song.

"We can look back with pride at his lifetime. He was a family man, very very close to his family and adored by fans all over the country and abroad as well," he added.

The legendary comedian passed away peacefully, shortly after midnight last night in hospital. He was surrounded by his family and their "profound and everlasting love".

Fellow comedian and friend June Rogers also expressed her sadness at his death.

"I'm shocked this morning he was such a wonderful comic, I was a big fan of his," she said.

"He's a very kind man and he was very kind to me when I started out.

"He was a wonderful family man, Eileen and himself were very much together.

"It wasn't just his comedy, but his voice too, he was an all-rounder.

"He had a fantastic career and he will be sorely missed by everyone in Ireland," she added.

Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll also paid tribute to the comedian.

“So sad at the passing of a great comedy legend, husband and father," he wrote on Twitter.

"He opened doors for so many of us and leaves a legacy of love and laughter that will echo through this land and we will all mourn his passing.

"Rest peacefully Bottler you’ve earned it.”

Online Editors