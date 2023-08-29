One of Ireland’s funniest films is 20 years old: Here’s what you may have forgotten about Intermission…

Intermission has aged well, here we look back at one of the brilliant black comedy

“Don’t want sugar, get me brown sauce.” Indeed, one of the best things about John Crowley’s kinetic urban fairy tale is that it refuses to explain itself. Not everything in Intermission makes sense. It’s a scrappy, scrambled affair, an edgy, economic account of lovers, liars and lousy hoodlums running riot in the capital. There are too many characters, too many sub-plots, too much messing about. It shouldn’t work, basically - and yet, you’ll struggle to find a funnier, snappier feature from Celtic Tiger-era Ireland. Released in cinemas on August 29th 2003, Crowley’s big-screen debut hit a collective nerve. Twenty years on, does Intermission hold up? Maybe. Let’s revisit this cult Irish classic…