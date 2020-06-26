Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in a scene filmed in Streedagh from the hit TV show

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones returned to our screens for a one-night only special on RTÉ’s special Comic Relief programme tonight.

Marianne and Connell graced our screens once again after the now internationally renowned series gathered millions of fans worldwide when it was released back in April.

For RTÉ’s special Comic Relief three-hour long programme, which aired tonight, Marianne and Connell featured in a short skit, written by Conor McPhearson and directed remotely via Zoom by Lenny Ambrahamson.

Filmed in London, the sketch is set in a confession box in the same church featured in the series in Tubbercurry Co Sligo, or Carricklea, as it is called in the novel.

The sketch starts off with Connell speaking to a priest in a confession box, asking him for relationship advice, saying hes “in love” but “it’s complicated” and how he’s “really torn”.

To viewer’s delight, the priest turns out to be actor Andrew Scott, best known for his role as Hot Priest in British comedy series Fleabag.

As the priest rambles on, giving Connell advice which isn’t much use, we hear tapping on the other side of the confession box, which turns out to be Marianne.

She immediately tells Scott how she rejects the “patriarchal organ of oppression” that is the church, to which the priest answers, “Why are you here?”.

In dimly-lit shots, we see Marianne tell him that she has stolen something off somebody - which turns out to be none other than Connell’s own chain, which now not only has its own Instagram account, but saw fast-fashion retailers sell versions of similar necklaces after the series aired.

Of course, Connell overhears Marianne from the other side of the confession box and asks her when she started going to confession.

She apologises, as does Connell, with Hot Priest intervening throughout - and the skit ends with them all singing a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s Baby Can I Hold You.

However, this wasn’t it for Normal People fans, as they also got a glimpse of what life may be like for Marianne and Connell in 40 years time, provided they stay together.

In a separate sketch later on in the programme, Moone Boy’s Deirdre O’Kane (who also took part in helping to host Comic Relief) and Peter McDonald return as Marianne and Connell in the future.

In the kitchen of their home, they argue about beans on toast, with Connell having made a serving for Marianne and her asking why.

She proceeds to tell him she actually came in to the kitchen not because she was hungry, but because she was looking for her glasses, which are on her head.

The second sketch ends with her telling Connell she loves him after their tiff ends - in true Marianne and Connell style.

