Olympic boxing hero Michael Carruth will not be taking part in the jigs and reels on Dancing With the Stars tomorrow night after he picked up an injury training for the show.

Olympic boxing hero Michael Carruth will not be taking part in the jigs and reels on Dancing With the Stars tomorrow night after he picked up an injury training for the show.

Olympic champ Carruth out of tomorrow's Dancing with the Stars after injury in training

Female contestants are the focus of tomorrow's episode but their male counterparts will take part in a group dance during the broadcast.

Carruth picked up an injury in rehearsals on Friday that required treatment.

It has been described as a “significant” lower-leg muscles injury that will prevent him from dancing this week.

However, the show’s producers are hopeful Carruth has not suffered a serious tear so he will be able to make a recovery in time to contest next week’s show.

“Michael is currently receiving treatment and we hope he will recover for next Sunday’s programme,” an RTE spokeswoman said.

Carruth will still feature on tonight’s show and is expected to be able to provide viewers with an update on his condition.

Online Editors