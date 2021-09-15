Olympia theatre to be renamed ‘3Olympia’ following new sponsorship deal

Three Ireland announces new partnership to become title sponsor of Dublin’s Olympia Theatre

The Olympia Theatre is to be renamed the ‘3Olympia Theatre’ following the announcement of a partnership deal with the mobile brand.

Three Ireland said the eight-year sponsorship will support the reopening of the historic venue following its closure due to Covid-19.

The Olympia follows venues such as The Point Theatre, which was first renamed The O2 and then the 3Arena, and The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, which was originally called the Grand Canal Theatre.

Read More

Caroline Downey, who is the owner of the 98-year-old Olympia, whose history as a theatre on the site on Dublin’s Dame Street goes back around 170 years, said the past 18 months had been difficult for the entertainment industry.

Ms Downey, who is also a director of event promoters MCD, added: “This new partnership is more important than ever in supporting the venue to reopen its doors once again.

"Three has become one of Ireland’s most supportive brands in music with 3Arena and festival sponsorships as well as making a real and credible contribution to Irish music artists and we are delighted to embark on this journey with them as partners as we enter a new era in this venue’s storied history.”

Chief commercial officer of Three Ireland and Three UK Elaine Carey, said: “Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, music and the arts still remain an important part of our customers’ lives and they are as eager as ever to return to live events.

"We are excited to add 3Olympia Theatre to our amazing portfolio of music sponsorships and look forward to welcoming fans back to the theatre soon.

"This venue holds a very special place in the hearts of music fans and we are committed to supporting the live entertainment industry and this iconic venue as it prepares to reopen to the public.”

The Victorian venue first opened as The Star of Erin Music Hall in 1879, which replaced a music hall on the site dating back to 1855 called Connell’s Monster Saloon. After a series of name changes, it became the Olympia Theatre in 1923.

The historic venue has seen performances from the biggest names in music and theatre including Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, David Bowie, Radiohead, Blur, Lizzo and Adele.

To celebrate the announcement, Three has partnered with some of Irish performers to pay a special tribute to some of these artists who have played at the 3Olympia Theatre throughout the years.

The free live stream concert will be available for fans to tune in to with details of the virtual live show broadcast announced soon.