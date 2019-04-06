Four contestants will vie for victory in The Voice final as Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs go head to head tonight.

Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones hoping for victory in The Voice final

The coaches have two singers each remaining in the competition following the semi-final, when the talents mentored by Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson were voted off the show.

Molly Hocking and Jimmy Balito will battle it out for Murs, with Deana and wildcard Bethzienna Williams representing Team Tom.

Cedric Neal, Nxtgen, Moya, Nicole Dennis and Emmanuel Smith were all voted off in the semi-finals, leaving Hudson and Will.i.am empty handed.

They will join their fellow coaches for a rendition of Gimme Some Lovin’ by The Spencer Davis Group.

We are ready for the final are you? 👌🏻👍🏻🔥 remember 8.40pm Saturday night @ITV #TeamOlly pic.twitter.com/7zr4bLDqRU — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) April 5, 2019

Williams will perform Call Out My Name by The Weeknd, and a duet of Nina Simone’s Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood with Sir Tom.

Deana will join Sir Tom to perform I Believe by Frankie Laine, and for her solo will sing Hometown Glory by Adele.

Balito will sing Simply The Best by Tina Turner, and join Murs in a duet version of All Right Now by Free.

Hocking will perform Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, and duet Stars by Simply Red.

Victory on The Voice will be decided on ITV tonight, with the show starting at 8.40pm.

