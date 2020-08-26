Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston and Paul Rudd to narrate Apple documentaries

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston will lend his voice to Earth At Night In Colour (Apple/PA)

Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston and Paul Rudd will narrate natural world documentaries for Apple TV+.

Each series will showcase “never-before-seen footage, ground-breaking technology and dynamic storytelling,” according to Apple.

The Crown star Colman will narrate Becoming You, a series on child development exploring how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives.

Olivia Colman will narrate the Becoming You documentary series for Apple TV+ (Apple/PA)

Olivia Colman will narrate the Becoming You documentary series for Apple TV+ (Apple/PA)

Told through the eyes of more than 100 children around the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, its first six episodes will premiere on November 13.

Marvel star Hiddleston will lend his voice to Earth At Night In Colour, which Apple says will use “next-generation” cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals in colour for the first time.

It is filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, and will launch with six episodes on December 4.

And Rudd, known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel films, will narrate Tiny World, which takes a look at some of the smallest animals on the planet.

The first six episodes will premiere on October 2.

