Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Tom Hiddleston in video tribute to NHS

Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Tom Hiddleston are among the stars paying tribute to the NHS with a video of gratitude.

They are joined by stars including Billie Eilish, Danny Dyer, Dame Julie Walters, Simon Pegg, David Walliams and Gary Barlow, who sings at the piano, in a clip in which they all say “thank you” to those working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Colman, who won an Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, says into the camera: “All across the country people want you to know how incredible you are and how grateful we are.

“You are an amazing army of brave, wonderful people. Thank you.”

The video has been released by NHS England and NHS Improvement as part of #ThankyouThursday, which includes the weekly Clap For Our Carers round of applause which takes place around the country at 8pm.

The short film is introduced by Claire Murdoch, national clinical director for mental health in England, who says: “We have been blown away by the many thanks, celebrations and videos recognising the dedication of our NHS staff.

“This week we are delighted to show you more.”

Also among those included in the video are Stephen Fry, Harry Kane, Dame Imelda Staunton, Nick Frost, Andrew Garfield, Matt Smith, Sir Ben Kingsley, Rachel Weisz, Ant and Dec and Simon Cowell.

PA Media