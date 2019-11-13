Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter were both elegant in black as they appeared at the premiere of the third series of The Crown.

Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter were both elegant in black as they appeared at the premiere of the third series of The Crown.

Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter turn heads at The Crown premiere

The English actresses are both newcomers to the Netflix show, with Colman taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy and Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret.

Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

Colman was the picture of sophistication as she arrived at the Curzon Mayfair in a black fishtail gown with a bright green bag in her hand.

The actress completed her chic look with simple make-up and long earrings.

Helena Bonham Carter (Ian West/PA)

Bonham Carter also wowed the crowd in her quirky tulle dress, which featured sections of beige and pale blue feathers.

Erin Doherty (Ian West/PA)

Erin Doherty, who stars as Princess Anne, braved the chill in a dramatic red dress with spaghetti straps.

The actresses were joined at the screening by co-stars including Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, and Josh O’Connor, who portrays Prince Charles.

PA Media