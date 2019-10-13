Entertainment

Sunday 13 October 2019

Olivia Colman admits husband stole loo roll from Buckingham Palace

The actress was at the palace for a charity event.

Olivia Colman stars in Netflix drama The Crown (PA)
Olivia Colman stars in Netflix drama The Crown (PA)

By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Olivia Colman has revealed her husband swiped a toilet toll from Buckingham Palace so they would have a royal souvenir.

The Oscar-winning actress – who is playing the Queen in the upcoming third season of Netflix drama The Crown – visited the palace for a charity event.

She told The Sunday Times Culture: “My husband stole some loo roll just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace.”

ipanews_7eb45051-3143-4e05-8265-c32cfdd3990a_embedded241422207
Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

Colman said she has become “completely obsessed with the Queen” since landing her new role, and is now a “leftie monarchist” rather than a republican.

Discussing how the monarch might relax when she is not in the public eye, she said: “We know she loves to escape to the Highlands.

“She probably goes crazy up there — she must release in some way, running around naked, screaming and pulling her hair out.”

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top