Olivia Attwood says she isn’t ‘high maintenance’ as she enters the jungle

Olivia Attwood has said viewers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! might be surprised that she will not be “high maintenance” as she is cut off from home comforts in the jungle.

The reality TV star – who first shot to fame in 2017 on Love Island – added that she is “happy to muck in” while being in Australia for the celebrity competition.

She said: “One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me.

“I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails, but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

Attwood, who has starred on Celebs Go Dating and The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), also said it feels “surreal” that she was asked to be on the “absolute pinnacle” of TV stardom.

The 31-year-old added: “(I’m A Celebrity is) the creme de la creme of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately.

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone.

“My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks.

“It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”

She also recently presented the documentary Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich about the selling of sexual content on OnlyFans.

Attwood went on to say that she does not think she will win the show as people either “love or hate” her.

“Of course, it would be incredible but I don’t think I am ever going to win I’m A Celebrity,” Attwood said.

“I feel like I am marmite – you either love me or hate me.”

The reality star said she is “scared” of doing the ‘Bushtucker Trials’ – which see celebrities blindfolded, walking obstacle courses and crawling between insects, mammals and reptiles – but will “give it a go”.

“I hate the dark so I’m keen to avoid any challenges in the darkness,” she added. “(But) you’ve got to embrace the whole experience.”

She also said she is wary of creating any arguments in the jungle with her co-stars.

Attwood said: “I can cook but I probably wouldn’t volunteer as it feels like it’s a lot of pressure and a lot of arguments break out over the cooking.

“I like to think I will make people laugh in camp. I laugh at everything and I don’t take myself too seriously which is key.

“I am not a terribly emotional person but I do think this show is unique.

“You have got no contact with friends and family, you are going to be hungry and you are going to be tested with fears and phobias.

“If there was one show that will make you emotional, then it is this one.”

Attwood will be joined by singer-songwriter Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, former England female footballer Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to host in the same Australian jungle location after two years spent in Wales due to Covid.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

The Geordie duo confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on ITV on November 6 at 9pm.