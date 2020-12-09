The cast of Coronation Street in the Granada TV Centre car park in Manchester, between rehearsals for the first programme broadcast on December 9 1960 (PA)

Coronation Street has become only the fifth UK television programme to clock up 60 years of broadcasting.

Here are the 10 oldest UK TV programmes still on the air:

1. Panorama (BBC, first broadcast on November 11 1953): 67 years, 28 days

2. Sports Personality Of The Year (BBC, December 30 1954): 65 years, 345 days

3. The Sky At Night (BBC, April 24 1957): 63 years, 229 days

4. Blue Peter (BBC, October 16 1958): 62 years, 54 days

5. Coronation Street (ITV, December 9 1960): 60 years

6. Songs Of Praise (BBC, October 1 1961): 59 years, 69 days

7. Points Of View (BBC, October 2 1961): 59 years, 68 days

8. University Challenge (ITV/BBC, September 21 1962) 58 years, 79 days

9. Doctor Who (BBC, November 23 1963): 57 years, 16 days

10. Top Of The Pops (BBC, January 1 1964): 56 years, 343 days

– Note: Points Of View was off air from 1971 to 1979, and Doctor Who was off air from 1989 to 2005. University Challenge was broadcast on ITV until 1987, then on BBC2 from 1994.

PA Media