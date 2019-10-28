Ola Jordan showed off her baby bump as she stepped out in London for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Ola Jordan showed off her baby bump as she stepped out in London for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Ola Jordan shows off baby bump at Pride of Britain Awards

The former Strictly star revealed earlier this year that she and her husband James Jordan were expecting their first baby after undergoing IVF.

She looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a floor-length peach dress, which featured a sequinned top and a flowing, filmy skirt.

Ola Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Jordan wore her hair back on one side and accessorised with simple jewellery.

A host of stars were on the red carpet for the event, with Emily Atack stylish in black and Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague pretty in pink.

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Michelle Heaton showed off her curves in a form-fitting, strapless dress covered in sparkles, while actress Rita Simons was elegant in a long-sleeved black dress with a lengthy thigh split.

Michelle Heaton and husband Hugh Hanley (Ian West/PA)

Rita Simons (Ian West/PA)

Binky Felstead stood out in a bright red dress, while Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts caught the eye in an unusual patterned, off the shoulder dress.

Binky Felstead (Ian West/PA)

Nicola Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The Pride of Britain Awards were held at The Grosvenor House Hotel.

PA Media