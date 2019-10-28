Entertainment

Monday 28 October 2019

Ola Jordan shows off baby bump at Pride of Britain Awards

The dancer is expecting her first child.

Ola Jordan and husband James Jordan (Ian West/PA)
By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Ola Jordan showed off her baby bump as she stepped out in London for the Pride of Britain Awards.

The former Strictly star revealed earlier this year that she and her husband James Jordan were expecting their first baby after undergoing IVF.

She looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a floor-length peach dress, which featured a sequinned top and a flowing, filmy skirt.

ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247942035
Ola Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Jordan wore her hair back on one side and accessorised with simple jewellery.

A host of stars were on the red carpet for the event, with Emily Atack stylish in black and Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague pretty in pink.

ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247941923
Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247942055
Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Michelle Heaton showed off her curves in a form-fitting, strapless dress covered in sparkles, while actress Rita Simons was elegant in a long-sleeved black dress with a lengthy thigh split.

ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247942108
Michelle Heaton and husband Hugh Hanley (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247942040
Rita Simons (Ian West/PA)

Binky Felstead stood out in a bright red dress, while Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts caught the eye in an unusual patterned, off the shoulder dress.

ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247942186
Binky Felstead (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_19fbecf8-2d79-40cc-bbec-385d2a774158_embedded247942400
Nicola Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The Pride of Britain Awards were held at The Grosvenor House Hotel.

PA Media

