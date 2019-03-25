Ofcom rejects complaints against Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland

Ofcom has rejected hundreds of complaints against the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.

The media watchdog received 230 complaints from viewers alleging that the sexual abuse accusations against the pop star were presented as fact despite not being proved in court.

Viewers also complained about the level of detail involved in the descriptions of sexual abuse.

Leaving Neverland featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged that they were abused by Jackson.

Ofcom has said these allegations were balanced by references to the singer’s family denying the accusations, and viewers would not be substantially misled by the Channel 4 programme.

A spokesman for Ofcom said: “We understand that this two-part documentary gave rise to strong opinions from viewers.

Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me - the documentary of two men's accounts of being sexually abused by Michael Jackson - concludes tonight 9pm. pic.twitter.com/1D4yYyKzDe — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 7, 2019

“In our view, the allegations were very clearly presented as personal testimonies and it was made clear that the Jackson family rejects them.”

The watchdog has also rejected complaints – four in total – relating to the level of graphic detail involved in the descriptions of sexual abuse.

Ofcom has said the descriptions were to be expected in a programme shown after the watershed, and with clear audience expectations as to its sexual content.

Press Association