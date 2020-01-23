Obituary: Terry Jones, Monty Python star turned TV historian dies aged 77 after dementia battle

A swarthy, large-featured man, Jones specialised in the show's cast of bizarre middle-aged women characters, though he also became familiar as the nude organist who appeared in interludes between the main sketches.

Perhaps his most famous creation was the mother in 'Monty Python's Life Of Brian' who yells at her son's devoted followers: "He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy."

Jones also directed three Python films - 'Life Of Brian', 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail' and 'The Meaning Of Life' - and in the latter was responsible for one of the most grotesque pieces of humour ever committed to screen: the "Monsieur Creosote" sequence, in which he played a gourmand who explodes after eating a gargantuan meal.

Terence Graham Parry Jones, the son of a bank clerk, was born in Colwyn Bay, Wales, on February 1, 1942.

While Terry was still a boy the family moved to Claygate in Surrey, and he was educated at the Royal Grammar School in Guildford, where he was head boy, captain of the rugby team and in the Cadet Corps.

He won a place to read English at Oxford, where he soon became involved in the theatre, writing and appearing in revues. It was at Oxford that he met his fellow future Python, Michael Palin. After graduating in 1965, both joined the BBC, writing and performing in shows such as 'The Frost Report' and the children's show 'Do Not Adjust Your Set'.

In 1968, Jones and Palin were working with Eric Idle and the American artist Terry Gilliam on 'Do Not Adjust Your Set' when John Cleese suggested they join him and his writing partner Graham Chapman to work on a new comedy show, and the BBC gave them a commission for a 13-episode series, which they named 'Monty Python's Flying Circus'.

There was rivalry between the two main writing factions: the Cambridge duo of Cleese and Chapman vs the Oxford team of Palin and Jones. The Oxford team's humour was more visual and anarchic, the cerebral Jones envisioning a stream-of-consciousness approach to programme structure with sketches which did not necessarily have any comedic rationale or punchlines but moved fluidly from one to another with much cross-referencing of jokes.

Cleese and Chapman's humour was more punning and verbal, and Cleese, in particular, wanted a more conventional structure, with sketches that were clearly funny.

While the tensions between the two factions undoubtedly spurred both sides to creativity, it led to rifts and rows. Jones, according to Palin, felt undervalued and "oppressed" by Cleese's dismissive handling of his suggestions and angry at the way Cleese seemed to expect the Oxford men to do the tedious donkey work. When, in 1973, they decided to call it a day, tensions meant the final six shows were made with little or no contribution from Cleese.

The Pythons continued to work together, though never very harmoniously, on a series of feature films. Jones shared the director's credit with Gilliam on 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail' (1975), before taking sole charge on 'The Life Of Brian' (1979) and 'The Meaning Of Life' (1983), their last film as a team.

Later, Jones had success with 'Personal Services' (1986) and 'The Wind In The Willows' (1996), in which he also starred as Toad. 'Eric The Viking' (1989) was less successful.

Jones had been fascinated by the medieval period and spent hours working on what would become 'Chaucer's Knight' (1980), a controversial but acclaimed study in which he suggested the poet was being ironic in his account of chivalrous knighthood.

In 2003 he co-authored 'Who Murdered Chaucer?', a non-fiction mystery story sparked by the disappearance of the poet from records of the time.

Jones's interest in medieval history led him into a new career as a lecturer, presenter of history programmes for the BBC and as a speaker at literary festivals. On TV, he presented series on the 'Crusades' (1996), 'Ancient Inventions' (1998), 'Medieval Lives' (2004), and 'Barbarians' (2006).

As a writer, Jones co-wrote 'Ripping Yarns' with Palin, the screenplay for 'Labyrinth' (1986) and numerous works for children, including 'Fantastic Stories' and 'The Beast With A Thousand Teeth'. He also occasionally wrote for newspapers, emerging as a strident critic of Tony Blair and the war in Iraq. Many of his articles on the conflict were published in a collection, 'Terry Jones's War On The War On Terror' (2005).

Jones refused to watch BBC news programmes, which he felt had become cowed and unreliable after the Hutton Report into the death of scientist David Kelly, and took to wearing his watch on a belt round his waist rather than his wrist as a mild protest against the dictatorship of time.

In 1970, Jones married Alison Telfer, a scientist whom he had met at Oxford and with whom he had a son and daughter. In 2005, he told interviewers that he and his wife had an "open" marriage. Shortly afterwards, he began a relationship with Anna Soderstrom, a Swedish Python fan more than four decades his junior whom he had met at a book signing - whereupon his wife threw him out of the family home.

Jones, who suffered from dementia in later years, is survived by Soderstrom and by a daughter and son of his first marriage, and a daughter of his second.

(© Daily Telegraph)

Irish Independent