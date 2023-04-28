Obituary: Jerry Springer, broadcaster whose hit talk show plumbed depths of American sleaze

‘No subject too indecent and no individual too pathetic’ was the programme’s motto

Jerry Springer, who has died aged 79, brought to the world’s TV screens a side of America rarely seen in films and probably did more damage to the country’s reputation than any Leftist polemicist. In 2002 he became the subject of a notorious musical by Richard Thomas and Stewart Lee, in which the title character gets his comeuppance and is condemned to hell after being shot by a disgruntled assistant.

The Jerry Springer Show made its debut in 1991 and was originally syndicated as a serious talk show dealing with topical issues. But ratings were low, and under a new producer Springer headed for the depths of the world’s sleaze ocean.

By 1994, his programme had developed into a gladiatorial freak show on which the sad, the sick and the seethingly resentful were hauled from their trailer parks and encouraged to air personal grievances in front of a baying audience, with Springer playing the role of presiding Caesar, giving them his thumbs up or down in his “Final Thought” – a homily that purported to extract some homespun moral from the wreckage.

Participants in the programme were selected via a toll-free telephone line on which they would be asked questions such as “Are you having an affair but feel that it’s your lover’s fault you’re cheating? Then press 1… Is someone trying to steal your lover and you want to confront them on the show? Press 2… Do you have an unusual lifestyle that shocks your friends and family? Press 3… Are you so obese that you can barely move or leave home…?” and so on.

“No subject too indecent, no individual too pathetic” was the programme’s motto.

The successful applicants would then have their life stories packaged on the programme under such headlines as “I Married A Horse”, “Honey, I Hacked Off My Manhood”, “I’m Pregnant By My Brother”, “They Stole My Husband’s Eyes”, “Too Fat To Wipe” or “Honey, I’m A Call Girl”.

The producers would usually arrange for the – apparently ignorant – partners, family or friends of the subject to be confronted on live television with evidence of his or her moral turpitude. The show often ended with participants scratching at each others’ eyes or throwing chairs, egged on by the audience’s chants of “Jer-ry! Jer-ry!”.

On-set security men – off-duty Chicago cops employed to wrestle the furious transsexuals, troilists and Klansmen to the floor – became integral to the show and had their own fan club.

Newspapers accused Springer of taking the dumbing-down of America to new depths, and the magazine TV Guide voted his show, which ended in 2018 after more than 4,000 episodes, the worst in history. Yet it won regular audiences of 25 million in the US, for a time ousting Oprah Winfrey as the country’s most-watched daytime programme.

It played to many millions more in the 40 countries to which it was syndicated, proving to producers around the world the human appetite for televised degradation and sleaze.

Springer’s notoriety spread even more widely in 2002 when Jerry Springer – The Opera was staged at the Edinburgh Festival and subsequently in London’s West End and on BBC2. The show (which Springer enjoyed, although he was not personally involved in it) provoked outrage among Christians for its depiction of Christ as gay, the Virgin Mary as a victim of divine rape and God the Father as an old fool who needs therapy. It consequently became a sell-out.

Gerald Norman Springer was born on February 13, 1944 in a London Underground station during a bombing raid and spent his early years in Hampstead, where his Jewish parents had moved after fleeing Nazi Germany.

When he was five, the family set sail for New York, where young Jerry grew up in the Irish-Italian Queens district. His background shaped his attitudes.

“The Holocaust was fundamental in showing me what to take seriously,” he said. “If you’ve had an experience like that, then you don’t take it very seriously when someone complains about a television show.”

After Forest Hills High School, Springer took a degree in political science at Tulane University, then a Law degree at Northwestern University. After graduating, he worked as a presidential campaign aide to Robert F Kennedy. After Kennedy’s assassination, he joined a Cincinnati law firm.

In 1970, Springer ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for a seat in the House of Representatives. The following year, he was elected to the Cincinnati city council, where one of his first acts was to steer through a bill making it illegal to draft young people from the city to serve in Vietnam.

His political career received a temporary setback when he was forced to resign in 1974 after it was revealed he had paid a prostitute with a personal cheque, discovered when police raided a massage parlour. A few days later he made a public apology, and the following year he was re-elected to the council as an independent. In 1977, he ran as a Democrat in a successful bid to be mayor of Cincinnati, becoming, aged 33, one of the country’s youngest mayors.

In 1982, having failed to win the Democratic nomination for governor of Ohio, Springer switched to broadcasting as a political reporter and commentator on Cincinnati’s NBC affiliate WLWT-TV. Two years later, he became the station’s anchor and managing editor and during the 1980s won seven local Emmy Awards for his nightly commentaries, the forerunner to the “Final Thought” section of his show.

Launched in 1991, The Jerry Springer Show featured guests including Colonel Oliver North and Jesse Jackson. But three years later it was taken to move downmarket. By the mid 1990s, 3,000 Americans a day were phoning to get on the show and Springer was earning the equivalent of nearly €800,000 an episode.

Springer regarded the show as a huge joke, but farce could turn to tragedy. On one occasion, a 15-year-old Florida boy told police he got the idea of sexually abusing his eight-year-old half-sister from watching The Jerry Springer Show, and on another, a guest was beaten to death shortly after a broadcast on which her husband told her of his intention to marry someone else.

While Springer made his living persuading ordinary people to air their dirty laundry, he remained coy about his own life. On one show, Springer declared that “sex should be confined to loving couples in a special relationship”.

It later emerged that the host had enjoyed a “romp” with a porn queen and her mother only hours before the programme in which they were berated. The incident is thought to have destroyed what was left of his marriage. Ironically, he blamed the fact that he had been taking Viagra as part of an attempt to get back with his wife.

In 2005, the popularity of repeated episodes of his American show and the publicity surrounding Jerry Springer: The Opera, persuaded ITV to sign Springer to host a – less violent – British version of his show. In an interview, he claimed he had expected British participants to be more sedate, but found them to be even noisier and more argumentative than Americans.

In later life, Springer toyed with the idea of running for office again. In 2004, the Ohio Democratic Party named him Democrat of the Year for his fundraising on behalf of the party and sent him as a delegate to the national convention for the presidential nomination. But he prudently decided his contractual obligation to his show would prevent him from resuming a political career.

Springer made a number of cameo appearances as himself in Hollywood films, including Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. He also cut a CD of country music, belting out such numbers as There Ain’t No Trash in my Trailer.