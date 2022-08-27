| 19.6°C Dublin

Not-so-funny bone: Giles Brandreth praises ‘ace’ NHS staff after breaking arm

The former MP took to Twitter after he broke his humerus, praising the care he received from ambulance crew and hospital staff in Fife.

Broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth praised ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his arm (Jeff Spicer/PA) Expand

Close

Broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth praised ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his arm (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth praised ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his arm (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth praised ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his arm (Jeff Spicer/PA)

By Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has hailed the “care, skill and kindness” of NHS workers after he broke a bone in his arm on a visit to Scotland.

The former MP, who is now a writer and reporter on BBC’s The One Show, took a tumble while in Fife, and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

He later tweeted about the experience, telling his 178,000-plus followers: “Don’t break your humerus: it’s not funny! It’s a pain: literally.”

He added: “If you’re going to take a tumble on the pavement as I did last night, do it in Fife where there are ace people like Lynne & Emma & Malcolm ready to come to the rescue with care, skill & kindness. Just the best!”

Brandreth was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he posted a picture of himself with medical staff member Mark Johnston.

The broadcaster, who could be seen with his arm in a sling, tweeted his thanks to health workers at the hospital, as well as the paramedics.

He wrote: “The care & kindness of the paramedics & team at the Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy has been beyond praise. Thank you so much!”

Video of the Day

Most Watched

Privacy