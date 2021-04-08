Normal People’s Paul Mescal joins several young Irish people named on Forbes ‘30 under 30’ list

Normal People star Paul Mescal has been listed amongst several other young Irish people on Forbes’s influential annual ‘30 under 30’ list.

The prestigious list recognises young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are aged under 30 and who are seen as strong influences in the industries of business, technology, finance, media, healthcare, science, policy, social entrepreneurship, retail and the arts and entertainment.

Emmy-nominated actor Mescal (25) is listed in the entertainment category this year alongside his Normal People co-star, British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (22).

The Kildare native was catapulted to fame last year following the release of the highly anticipated TV drama series Normal People, an adaptation of the hit novel by Irish author Sally Rooney.

The series received universal acclaim and has been a strong contender at this year’s awards season, landing a Primetime Emmy nomination for Paul and a Golden Globe nomination for Daisy.

Paul is amongst at least a dozen Irish names included in the list which is celebrating its tenth anniversary after launching in 2011.

Another Irishman who made the list this year is Neil Dunne (25) who is also included in the entertainment category.

Neil Dunne is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Andrson, a sound-driven AI-powered tool which connects emerging artists to industry professionals, helping them to become discovered.

Since it launched in 2019, the audio analysis company has more than 8,000 musicians with more than 30,000 tracks in its system.

At age 25, Neil has already been named in the ‘30 Under 30’ list for both the Sunday Business Post and the Sunday Independent in 2020.

In 2019, Neil was awarded a spot as one of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs and has represented Andrson in print, broadcast, and digital media.

Neil is also the co-director of ThinkTank Music Management, a boutique firm based in New York City and Dublin.

He studied engineering at Trinity College Dublin and also holds an undergraduate degree in Marketing from IADT.

Musician Joy Crookes (22), a Bangladeshi-Irish singer-songwriter, also made the list in the entertainment category.

The singer is the daughter of an Irishman and a Bangladeshi mother.

She earned a spot on the shortlist for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 BRIT Awards and fourth place on the BBC Sound of 2020 list.

Cork rower Paul O'Donovan (26) was listed In the Sports and Games category this year.

The Skibbereen athlete won Ireland's first ever rowing medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, alongside older brother Gary.

He has won four world championship titles and is hotly-tipped for Gold in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Paul is currently studying medicine at University College Cork.

Two Irish women made the list under the Manufacturing and Industry category this year.

Fiona Edwards Murphy (29) was listed for co-founding ApisProtect, which uses sensors to enable beekeepers to remotely track data from their hives.

The company now monitors the health of over 20m bees in Europe and North America.

Elizabeth Gilligan (29) also made the list for co-founding Material Evolution, a startup that uses machine learning to develop the chemistry of the concrete material so that it can ideally fit any application that traditional concrete is used in.

The resulting product is five times more durable than existing concrete and reduces the carbon footprint of production by 85pc.

Belfast artist Jack Coulter (26) was also named under the art and culture category.

The abstract expressionist artist is widely known for his paintings and the visceral quality within his work, with Anne Hathaway, Paul McCartney, Patti Smith and the Freddie Mercury Estate owning some of his work.

In 2020, The Financial Times described him as one of the most popular abstract painters emerging today.

Kieran Guilbert (29) was named in the Media and Marketing category for his work as a Modern Slavery and human trafficking editor at the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

He manages a team of nine journalists worldwide, the largest team dedicated to covering the subject.

In science and technology, West Cork native Fionn Ferreira (20) made the list as the founder and chief executive of Fionn & Co., a company dedicated to removing microplastics from water.

He won the 2019 Google Science Fair for devising a non-harmful way to extract microplastics from water.

Two Irish names made the social impact category this year including William Conaghan (29), who co-founded Change Donations, a Dublin-based micro-donation company helping charities and nonprofits connect with a younger generation of donors.

Also included in the same category is Ireland-based Ralf Alwani (29), co-founder of Urban Scale Interventions, which is heavily involved in the £25m “Our Future Foyle” project to transform Derry’s riverfront.





