Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal among Bafta TV Awards arrivals

Richard Ayoade and guest presenters including Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have arrived for the Bafta TV Awards.

The ceremony is being broadcast as live on BBC One from behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nominees accepting their awards virtually.

Actors Himesh Patel and Adrian Lester, presenter Stacey Dooley and comedian Aisling Bea were also among the arrivals at the BBC’s studio in London.

Host Richard Ayoade (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Host Richard Ayoade (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Edgar-Jones and Mescal, who starred as Marianne and Connell in the BBC Three drama, posed with a tape measure marking out one metre of social distancing.

Guest presenters such as comedian Greg Davies, actresses Nina Toussaint-White and Jessica Hynes, Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole, and reality TV star Emily Atack also stopped for pictures.

Tom Allen, who is presenting the pre-show across Bafta’s social media platforms from 6pm, struck a dramatic pose for the cameras.

Pre-show host Tom Allen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pre-show host Tom Allen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Most wore more relaxed attire than would have been expected at the usual awards ceremony.

Ayoade will host the show for the first time, while actor Idris Elba will receive the special award, one of Bafta’s highest accolades, presented by a surprise guest.

They will be joined virtually by Billy Porter, Chris O’Dowd, David Tennant, Jeff Goldblum, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Michael Sheen and Ruth Madeley, all guest presenting via video-link.

Stacey Dooley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Stacey Dooley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The show will also feature two performances from Australian comedian and musician Tim Minchin, including an original song composed for the event.

The Bafta TV awards were due to take place on May 17, while the craft awards, which celebrate technical achievements, were to be held on April 26, but were postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

The craft awards were streamed online on July 17, hosted by Stephen Mangan.

Sky drama Chernobyl and Netflix’s royal saga The Crown lead the way at the main awards, securing three nominations each.

– The Virgin Media Baftas will be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm.

PA Media