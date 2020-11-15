Nominations revealed for Inside Soap Awards

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are up against each other at the Inside Soap Awards.

The three programmes, plus Hollyoaks, have been nominated in the best soap category.

The awards will take place virtually on November 23.

Inside Soap editor Steven Murphy said: “The British public have perhaps relied on soaps more than ever this year, and that’s been reflected with the extremely high response we’ve had on the voting for the awards.

“Soaps have brought some form of normality to the lives of so many people in 2020 and, when you look at the finalists, there’s been no shortage of quality or drama.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country for the virtual Inside Soap Awards ceremony next week.”

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, has been nominated in the best actress category for her depiction of Chantelle Atkins.

She is up against Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), Emmerdale’s Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle) and Coronation Street’s Shelley King (Yasmine Metcalfe).

Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, is among those shortlisted in the best actor category alongside Hollyoaks’ Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren Osborne).

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) and Corrie’s Ian Bartholomew (Geoff Metcalfe) are also shortlisted.

Other categories include best newcomer, best villain, funniest performance and best partnership.

A feel good moment award has also been newly added this year.

The virtual Inside Soap Awards ceremony will be livestreamed on social media and YouTube from 9pm on November 23.

PA Media