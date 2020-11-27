'Noggin' rapper Ste Brown is back with a song about Covid-19

Thirteen-year-old rapper Ste Brown is back with a new music video, and this time he’s teamed up with the Gardaí to help promote Covid-19 safety guidelines

Also known as The Brown Lad, the Dublin school boy went viral earlier this year for his rap “Noggin”, where he sang about his hometown Sallynoggin, as well as “sausie sambos”.

His newest music video encourages people to maintain social distancing, wash their hands, and of course wear masks. “Let’s not act the fool, keep the two-metre rule,” he raps.

According to RTÉ, the Gardaí got in touch with Brown’s mother first to make sure he wouldn’t be bullied in school for an association with the Gardaí. Ste features in the video in a local playground alongside 13 third year students from his school, The Holy Child Sallynoggin.

But Brown is by no means the first Irish person to rap about public health during the pandemic. Back in September, a Trinity college professor rapped about the importance of vaccinations.

Dr Rachel McLoughlin launched a series of educational videos, including one of children rapping about fighting diseases by getting vaccinated.

