Noel Clarke says allegations ‘damaged me in a way I cannot articulate’

Noel Clarke has said he contemplated suicide in his first interview since allegations were made against him last year.

Last year, the Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

In a statement at the time Clarke said he “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”.

Expand Close Noel Clarke told The Mail on Sunday he ‘lost everything’ (Matt Crossick/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Noel Clarke told The Mail on Sunday he ‘lost everything’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

And he added that he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people “in ways I did not intend or realise”, and vowed to get professional help “to educate myself and change for the better”.

The actor, 46, best known for appearing in Doctor Who and for co-creating The Hood Trilogy, has told The Mail On Sunday: “Twenty years of work was gone in 24 hours. I lost everything.

“The company I built from the ground up, my TV shows, my movies, my book deals, the industry respect I had. In my heart and my head it has damaged me in a way I cannot articulate.”

Following the allegations against Clarke, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, in which he starred, and broadcaster Sky, which had aired Clarke’s series Bulletproof, said it was halting work with him.

Bafta also suspended his membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he had been given in 2021.

In March this year police said no criminal investigation would be launched in relation to sexual offence allegations made against him.

Video of the Day

Scotland Yard said in a statement in March 2022 that there had been a thorough assessment by specialist detectives, but it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.

The statement said: “We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report.

“If any further criminal allegation related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered.”

I didn’t care about anything. My mind was destroyed Noel Clarke

Clarke and wife Iris have welcomed a new baby in the past year, The Mail on Sunday said, with the actor, screen writer and director telling the publication that at his lowest moment he was suicidal.

He said: “I didn’t care about anything. My mind was destroyed.”

The father-of-four also said: “I’m not a predator. I have crossed the road to avoid walking behind women since I was 15 years old.”

He continued: “I’ve been a regular dude, for sure, I flirt. Have I ever made a saucy comment? One hundred per cent. But not to the extent that it warranted the destruction of my life.

“I can’t say I never talked about sex at work. We’re adults in a workplace and people make jokes and have conversations with each other that cross the line.

“Sometimes you’re with each other for six, seven months, away from home. I think sometimes these are just normal, or slightly inappropriate, conversations that people have.

“I was never involved in any conversation that I didn’t believe was mutual, wasn’t being reciprocated. Maybe I should have known better. But you know what, I didn’t always know better.”

One of Clarke’s first TV appearances was in Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and he went on to garner fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He later wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

He was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the Rising Star prize.