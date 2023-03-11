No shortage of feel-good charisma as The Marty Party rolls into Limerick

“Tonight is all about living, enjoyment, craic, love, hugs,” Marty Morrissey, host of The Marty Party, told the sold-out crowd in the University Concert Hall in Limerick last night.

The RTÉ Star then introduces what he calls The Marty Love Trip.

“The first thing we’re going to is turn to the person on your immediate right – even if you don’t know them – and give them a big hug and tell them you love them.”

Horrified, the man on my immediate right says: “You’re alright – we’ll stay where we are ” – meaning we can leave the hugs and telling we love each other for the time being, if not for eternity.

“And just in case there’s any jealousy,” Morrissey continues, “now turn to the person on your left and give them a big hug and tell them you love them too.”

The woman on my left had a similar reaction to the man on my right.

Five minutes later, The Marty Party had the woman on my left and the man on my right, as well as the rest of the 1000 people in the University Concert Hall last night, up out of their seats and dancing. Morrissey gave them plenty of encouragement.

He told them, not inaccurately, that they were “a very good looking crowd”, that they came from the “home of hurling, the home of Munster rugby. You’re dead now enough – so you might as well give it a go and enjoy yourselves. We’ll have lots of craic tonight.”

“So, seat-belts fastened, oxygen masks on…we’ll begin.” And so it began last night in the largest live entertainment venue in the Midwest.

With a smile broader than the Shannon, and no shortage of feel-good charisma, Morrissey stood on the stage in his tuxedo and shoes as blindingly shiny as his tan.

“I don’t wear fake tan!” he told the audience.

His wing man comedian and co-hot Bernard O’Shea interrupted him say “There’s a fella in Broadford whose been on. He says he can fix your sun-bed.”

“There’s a fella in Broadford who can fix my sun-bed? Well, you can tell the fella from Broadford that I don’t have a sun-bed!”

This is old-school comedy worthy of Morecambe and Wise – with a touch of Niall Toibin.

Sun-bed or not, Morrissey wouldn’t have looked that out of place presenting the Oscars. There’s a warmth and authenticity to the man that reminds us that life can great. With some TV stars who play nice you sometimes suspect that deep down they probably make Putin look like Gandhi.

Marty Morrissey really is as genuine and nice as he appears.

He told the crowd that they were being “videoed because we’re checking you’ve got a TV license on the way out”.

And then, with the theme song from The Benny Hill Show playing, he races to the top of the venue to say hi to a woman in the audience who has been shouting his name like her life depended on it - “I’m in love with Rachel. It is going to be a long night in Limerick, Rachel.”

Crowd roars with laughter.

He introduced county Donegal’s finest, Irish dancers Cairde, “who are better looking than me. Despite that, will you give them a warm applause?”

He says that the show germinated from the likes of Mario Rosenstock on Gift Grub and Oliver Callan on Callan’s Kicks “taking the p*** out of me”.

"Instead of saying I was bringing the news from Croke Park, it was: ‘I’m Marty and I like to party.’ I could either embrace it or reject it. I decided to embrace it. Life is short and all of us experienced Covid together and we came out of as a community together stronger. Some of us experienced tragedy in our lives. I lost my mum. Then you realise, ‘Do you know what? There’s no good being in the grave or cremated and thinking, ‘Sorry, I really meant to do The Marty Party.’ So I said , To hell with it. We’re going to give it a lash.”

A Lash was certainly given. No one went home on a freezing cold night in Limerick last night without something approaching a Marty Morrissey-like smile on their faces.

Having a sandwich and a coffee at 2am in his hotel, The Castletroy Park, the man himself was full of adrenaline from what was clearly a triumphant show.

“People came not knowing what to expect,” he told Independent.ie, “which creates its own edginess and adrenaline rush that makes it all the more exciting to witness and be part of.”

“Three Marty Party's has now attracted more than 2,000 people which is a huge compliment and faith in what we are doing, considering we started with a blank sheet of paper and nobody knew what this thing was. To be honest, we didn't know ourselves.

“There are times when it can be a bit overwhelming and emotional as it was tonight but I do believe in the concept and I'm so delighted and honoured that people are enjoying their night out. So it has already been a surprisingly heart-warming experience.

"There is something in the show for everyone and as long as we bring a bit of joy to their lives, we are doing okay. The local talent intermixed with national figures has been a journey of discovery and I'm simply gobsmacked at the quality of the talent that is out there with limited access of significant opportunities to show off their get talent.”

“I like to personalise my introductions because the back stories are interesting and in some instances revealing. When Paul Harrington and Charlie Mc Gettigan won the National Song Contest in 1994, the televised show came from the University Concert Hall in Limerick where they performed again tonight, 29 years later. So as you can see, it's a mixed bag of laughs, songs and dancing that simply bring a smile to your face. You just can't go home sad.”

Does he notice that people in Limerick laugh at different things to people in Clare or Kerry?

“I don't see any difference from county to county in terms of the sense of humour but the desire to have a laugh is huge. We vary it but sometimes we start with ‘The Marty Love Trip’ while Bernard and myself going through the crowd looking for the most exciting supporter has gone down well .

“The Mystery Guest is a new idea where a well known local figure is filmed early in the afternoon and consequently we distort their voices as they are filmed in a dark silhouette So far we have had former Kerry footballer and International Rugby Mick Galwey, former Mayo Footballer John Casey while in Limerick tonight we had former Limerick Hurler Ciarán Carey filling that role.

“People want to laugh again and thankfully the audiences seem to like what Bernard and myself are doing. We love to meet the people so we mingle as much as possible...not knowing who we are going to meet . .,” says Morrissey as people are still coming up to him last night in the hotel in Limerick at 2am.

The Marty Party never stops, not least when Morrissey is 64-years-of-age going on 24.