No more Keeping Up With the Kardashians - world's most famous sisters bid farewell to reality show

Kim Kardashian has announced that the reality show which sky rocketed her and her family to fame, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will end after 14 years.

Writing on Instagram tonight, the star said that the decision has made with “heavy hearts”.

The news will not come unexpected as in recent seasons, cracks began to appear between the three sisters, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, as they rowed over the lack of Kourtney’s dedication to be on the show.

Further doubts arose over the future of the show after Kim did not allow cameras in when her husband, rapper Kanye West, suffered highly-publicised mental health issues earlier this year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim wrote on her Instagram tonight.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she said.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

She added that she is “incredibly grateful” to viewers and supporters of the show.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

“With Love and Gratitude, Kim,” the star signed off.

Since the programme began airing, the three sisters, their brother and their two half sisters - Kylie Jenner, who is now makeup mogul and Kendall Jenner, who is now a supermodel, have been propelled into superstardom.

The family has also been credited with being some of the first 'social media celebrities', amassing hundreds of millions of followers on Instagram.

The show has seen in many spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, their brother’s show Rob and Chyna, as well as their half-sister’s own show, Life of Kylie.

It focused on the lives of the three sisters, their mother Kris Jenner, half-siblings and friends, as they live their glamorous lifestyles in Los Angeles.

