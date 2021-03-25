No jab on the horizon: Bono voices cartoon series about global Covid-19 vaccine inequality

The Pandemica web series is voiced by Bono and other celebs including Penelope Cruz

BONO has joined Penelope Cruz and other famous figures lending their voices to an animated web series highlighting so-called global vaccine inequality.

The show, Pandemica, was created by One Campaign, which was co-founded by the U2 frontman to improve health and fight poverty around the world.

Some episodes are already available on One Campaign’s website and YouTube page. All instalments are less than a minute long and are available in different languages.

According to Bono, Pandemica is the “worst place to be” during Covid-19 and is supposed to highlight the worldwide inequality when it comes to the distribution of the Covid-19 jab.

“While Pandemica may not be a real place, for billions of people around the world it’s all too real,” Bono told Rolling Stone magazine. “Vaccines now bring the hope of a way through, but it won’t be a way out unless every country on the planet has access to enough vaccines.”

Each episode finishes with a simple message: “If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.”

Actress Cruz said: “Pandemica is a compelling illustration of the inequality around the world. I hope that everyone who watches this series will use their voice and take action to ensure that no one gets left behind.”

Less than 1pc of vaccine doses administered globally have gone to people in low-income countries.

One Campaign has claimed Western countries are on course to stockpile more than one billion vaccine doses despite having enough to vaccinate their populations.

