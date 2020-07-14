No IFTA nod for Normal People as nominations unveiled

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)

It may have been a global hit with wall-to-wall rave reviews but Normal People has not made it on to the Irish Film and Television Academy awards nominations list - as it missed the nomination deadline.

Instead, the series will have to wait until 2021 to get recognition from IFTA.

However, Áine Moriarty Chief Executive of the academy commended the series while announcing the nominees this morning.

"Normal People - what a fantastic success. Next year will be the year for Normal People along with so many other productions that just weren't on time for the deadline for this year," she said on Morning Ireland.

Actors including Saoirse Ronan, Liam Neeson, Tom Vaughan Lawlor, Ruth Negga, Stephen Rea, Chris O'Dowd, Brendan Gleeson, and Caitriona Balfe are among the actors to have made the nomination short list.

Hollywood star Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Jo in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, and will go head to head with Sarah Greene for her role in Roddy Doyle's Rosie which charts the devastating impact the homelessness crisis is having on Irish families.

Aisling Franciosi has also received a nomination for her performance in thriller The Nightingale, while Derry actress Bronagh Gallagher got the nod for her role in warm comedy A Bump Along the Way. Seána Kerslake also made the shortlist for her performance in Irish horror film The Hole in the Ground, as did Jessie Buckley in Wild Rose.

Liam Neeson's performance in Ordinary Love - a film about an everyday couple coping with cancer diagnosis - has earned a nomination in the Best Actor category. He will go up against with Tom Vaughan-Lawlor for his performance in Mark O'Halloran's film Rialto, and Moe Dunford for his role in thriller The Dig.

Dara Devaney is also nominated in this category alongside Dónall Ó Héalaí for the Famine, and Barry Ward in comedy Extra Ordinary.

The Best Film has been divided into 2019 and 2020 categories. For 2019, the Great Famine revenge drama Black '47, will go up against Roddy Doyle's film Rosie and Carmel Winters' Float Like a Butterfly. Irish horror film The Hole in the Ground has also been nominated in this category.

In 2020, the films nominated are A Bump Along the Way, starring Bronagh Gallagher about the relationship between a mum who finds herself pregnant and her disapproving teenage daughter, Arracht, Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary, and moving drama Ordinary Love.

Caitriona Balfe is nominated for Supporting Actress (Film) for her performance in racing drama Le Mans ’66. She faces competition from Love/ Hate actress Charlie Murphy (Dark Lies the Island). Seána Kerslake received a second nomination for her performance in Dublin Oldschool.

In terms of television drama, Oscar nominee Ruth Negga has secured an IFTA nomination for the role of Tulip in the US comic-adaptation Preacher. She is joined in that category by Ann Skelly for Death and Nightingales, Sarah Greene for Dublin Murders, Caitriona Balfe for her role in the US series, Outlander, Jessie Buckley for The Woman in White, and Niamh Algar has been nominated for her performance in Channel 4’s The Virtues.

Series Blood has made the cut for Best Drama alongside Death and Nightingales, Dublin Murders and Vikings, which follows the exploits of the Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok.

Adrian Dunbar leads the nominations for his role in Line Of Duty in the Best Actor in a TV Drama category. Richard Dormer's role in Fortitude also earned him a spot as did Brendan Gleeson's performance in Mr. Mercedes. Cillian Murphy is nominated for his iconic role in Peaky Blinders, Chris O'Dowd for his turn in Get Shorty and Andrew Scott for his role in the Black Mirror episode Smithereens.

The full list of nominees are below;

BEST FILM 2019

Black '47

Float Like a Butterfly

Rosie

The Dig

The Hole in the Ground

BEST FILM 2020

A Bump Along the Way

Arracht

Calm with Horses

Extra Ordinary

Ordinary Love

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Gaza

I'Dolours

Katie

The Image you Missed

The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid

When All is Ruin Once Again

DRAMA

Blood

Death and Nightingales

Dublin Murders

Vikings

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

Barry Ward - Extra Ordinary

Dara Devaney - Finky

Moe Dunford - The Dig

Liam Neeson - Ordinary Love

Dónall Ó Héalaí - Arracht

Tom Vaughan Lawlor - Rialto

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Richard Dormer - Fortitude

Adrian Dunbar - Line Of Duty

Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes

Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Chris O'Dowd - Get Shorty

Andrew Scott - Black Mirror - Smithereens

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale

Bronagh Gallagher - A Bump Along The Way

Sarah Greene - Rosie

Seána Kerslake - The Hole In The Ground

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Niamh Algar - The Virtues

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Jessie Buckley - The Woman in White

Sarah Greene - Dublin Murders

Ruth Negga - Preacher

Ann Skelly - Death and Nightingales

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

Lorcan Cranitch - The Dig

Dara Devaney - Arracht

Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

Ian Lloyd-Anderson - Dublin Oldschool

Stephen Rea - Black '47

David Wilmot - Ordinary Love

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones

Barry Keoghan - Chernobyl

Owen McDonnell - Killing Eve

Cillian O'Gairbhi - Blood

Mark O'Halloran - The Virtues

Tom Vaughan Lawlor - Dublin Murders

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

Catriona Balfe - Le Mans '66

Seána Kerslake - Dublin Oldschool

Charlie Murphy - Dark Lies The Island

Emily Taaffe - The Dig

Catherine Walker - We Ourselves

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Niamh Algar - Pure

Helen Behan - The Virtues

Ruth Bradley - Guilt

Jessie Buckley - Chernobyl

Ingrid Craigie - Blood

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

DIRECTOR FILM

Paddy Breathnach - Rosie

Nora Twomey - The Breadwinner

Lance Daly - Black '47

Tom Sullivan - Arracht

Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman - Extra Ordinary

Lee Cronin - The Hole in the Ground

Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn - Ordinary Love

SCRIPT FILM

Roddy Doyle - Rosie

Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love

Joe Murtagh - A Date for Mad Mary

Mark O'Halloran - Rialto

Tom Sullivan - Arracht

Carmel Winters - Float Like a Butterfly

SHORT FILM

Bainne

Ciúnas (Silence)

Detainment

El Hor

Here's Looking at you Kid!

Inhale

Sister This

The Grass Ceiling

The Vasectomy Doctor

Welcome To A Bright White Limbo

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tom Comerford - The Hole in the Ground

Andrew McConnell - Gaza

Kate McCullough - Arracht

Piers McGrail - Never Grow Old

Robbie Ryan - Marriage Story

Cathal Watters - Rosie

EDITING

Colin Campbell - The Hole in The Ground

Dermot Diskin - Never Grow Old

Michael Harte - Three Identical Strangers

Tony Kearns - Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Mick Mahon - Gaza

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Rosie

MAKE-UP & HAIR

Arracht

Black '47

Finky

Ordinary Love

Vikings

Vita & Virginia

ORIGINAL MUSIC

KÍLA - Arracht

Stephen McKeon - The Hole in the Ground

Stephen Rennicks - The Little Stranger

Brian Byrne - Black '47

Ray Harman - Blood

Stephen Rennicks - Rosie

BEST FILM 2020

A Bump Along the Way

Arracht

Calm with Horses

Extra Ordinary

Ordinary Love

DRAMA

Blood

Death and Nightingales

Dublin Murders

Vikings

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Richard Dormer - Fortitude

Adrian Dunbar - Line Of Duty

Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes

Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Chris O'Dowd - Get Shorty

Andrew Scott - Black Mirror - Smithereens

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Niamh Algar - The Virtues

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Jessie Buckley - The Woman in White

Sarah Greene - Dublin Murders

Ruth Negga - Preacher

Ann Skelly - Death and Nightingales

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones

Barry Keoghan - Chernobyl

Owen McDonnell - Killing Eve

Cillian O'Gairbhi - Blood

Mark O'Halloran - The Virtues

Tom Vaughan Lawlor - Dublin Murders

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Niamh Algar - Pure

Helen Behan - The Virtues

Ruth Bradley - Guilt

Jessie Buckley - Chernobyl

Ingrid Craigie - Blood

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Anthony Byrne - Peaky Blinders

John Hayes - Dublin Murders

Lisa Mulcahy - Blood

Hannah Quinn - Blood

Aisling Walsh - Elizabeth is Missing

Dearbhla Walsh - The Handmaid's Tale

SCRIPT DRAMA

Ronan Bennett - Top Boy

Daragh Carville - The Bay

Mark O'Connor - Darklands

Mark O'Rowe - Temple

SHORT ANIMATION

Outside the Box

Streets of Fury

The Bird & the Whale

The Dream Report

The Overcoat

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Tom Conroy - The Rhythm Section

Damien Creagh - Calm with Horses

Conor Dennison - The Hole in the Ground

John Leslie - Never Grow Old

Padraig O'Neill - Arracht

Anna Rackard - The Trial of Christine Keeler

COSTUME DESIGN

Joan Bergin - The Catcher was a Spy

Clodagh Deegan - Arracht

Triona Lillis - Float Like A Butterfly

Eimear Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh - The Rhythm Section

Susan O'Connor - Cave Vikings

Louise Stanton - Rosie

SOUND

Arracht

Black '47

Game of Thrones

Never Grow Old

Rosie

The Little Stranger





Online Editors