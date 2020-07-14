No IFTA nod for Normal People as nominations unveiled

| 12.5°C Dublin
Ruth Negga and Saoirse Ronan among nominees
It may have been a global hit with wall-to-wall rave reviews but Normal People has not made it on to the Irish Film and Television Academy awards nominations list - as it missed the nomination deadline.
Instead, the series will have to wait until 2021 to get recognition from IFTA.
However, Áine Moriarty Chief Executive of the academy commended the series while announcing the nominees this morning.
"Normal People - what a fantastic success. Next year will be the year for Normal People along with so many other productions that just weren't on time for the deadline for this year," she said on Morning Ireland.
Actors including Saoirse Ronan, Liam Neeson, Tom Vaughan Lawlor, Ruth Negga, Stephen Rea, Chris O'Dowd, Brendan Gleeson, and Caitriona Balfe are among the actors to have made the nomination short list.
Hollywood star Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Jo in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, and will go head to head with Sarah Greene for her role in Roddy Doyle's Rosie which charts the devastating impact the homelessness crisis is having on Irish families.
Aisling Franciosi has also received a nomination for her performance in thriller The Nightingale, while Derry actress Bronagh Gallagher got the nod for her role in warm comedy A Bump Along the Way. Seána Kerslake also made the shortlist for her performance in Irish horror film The Hole in the Ground, as did Jessie Buckley in Wild Rose.
Liam Neeson's performance in Ordinary Love - a film about an everyday couple coping with cancer diagnosis - has earned a nomination in the Best Actor category. He will go up against with Tom Vaughan-Lawlor for his performance in Mark O'Halloran's film Rialto, and Moe Dunford for his role in thriller The Dig.
Dara Devaney is also nominated in this category alongside Dónall Ó Héalaí for the Famine, and Barry Ward in comedy Extra Ordinary.
The Best Film has been divided into 2019 and 2020 categories. For 2019, the Great Famine revenge drama Black '47, will go up against Roddy Doyle's film Rosie and Carmel Winters' Float Like a Butterfly. Irish horror film The Hole in the Ground has also been nominated in this category.
In 2020, the films nominated are A Bump Along the Way, starring Bronagh Gallagher about the relationship between a mum who finds herself pregnant and her disapproving teenage daughter, Arracht, Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary, and moving drama Ordinary Love.
Caitriona Balfe is nominated for Supporting Actress (Film) for her performance in racing drama Le Mans ’66. She faces competition from Love/ Hate actress Charlie Murphy (Dark Lies the Island). Seána Kerslake received a second nomination for her performance in Dublin Oldschool.
In terms of television drama, Oscar nominee Ruth Negga has secured an IFTA nomination for the role of Tulip in the US comic-adaptation Preacher. She is joined in that category by Ann Skelly for Death and Nightingales, Sarah Greene for Dublin Murders, Caitriona Balfe for her role in the US series, Outlander, Jessie Buckley for The Woman in White, and Niamh Algar has been nominated for her performance in Channel 4’s The Virtues.
Series Blood has made the cut for Best Drama alongside Death and Nightingales, Dublin Murders and Vikings, which follows the exploits of the Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok.
Adrian Dunbar leads the nominations for his role in Line Of Duty in the Best Actor in a TV Drama category. Richard Dormer's role in Fortitude also earned him a spot as did Brendan Gleeson's performance in Mr. Mercedes. Cillian Murphy is nominated for his iconic role in Peaky Blinders, Chris O'Dowd for his turn in Get Shorty and Andrew Scott for his role in the Black Mirror episode Smithereens.
The full list of nominees are below;
BEST FILM 2019
Black '47
Float Like a Butterfly
Rosie
The Dig
The Hole in the Ground
BEST FILM 2020
A Bump Along the Way
Arracht
Calm with Horses
Extra Ordinary
Ordinary Love
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
Gaza
I'Dolours
Katie
The Image you Missed
The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid
When All is Ruin Once Again
DRAMA
Blood
Death and Nightingales
Dublin Murders
Vikings
ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE FILM
Barry Ward - Extra Ordinary
Dara Devaney - Finky
Moe Dunford - The Dig
Liam Neeson - Ordinary Love
Dónall Ó Héalaí - Arracht
Tom Vaughan Lawlor - Rialto
ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA
Richard Dormer - Fortitude
Adrian Dunbar - Line Of Duty
Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes
Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders
Chris O'Dowd - Get Shorty
Andrew Scott - Black Mirror - Smithereens
ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE FILM
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale
Bronagh Gallagher - A Bump Along The Way
Sarah Greene - Rosie
Seána Kerslake - The Hole In The Ground
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA
Niamh Algar - The Virtues
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Jessie Buckley - The Woman in White
Sarah Greene - Dublin Murders
Ruth Negga - Preacher
Ann Skelly - Death and Nightingales
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM
Lorcan Cranitch - The Dig
Dara Devaney - Arracht
Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
Ian Lloyd-Anderson - Dublin Oldschool
Stephen Rea - Black '47
David Wilmot - Ordinary Love
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA
Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones
Barry Keoghan - Chernobyl
Owen McDonnell - Killing Eve
Cillian O'Gairbhi - Blood
Mark O'Halloran - The Virtues
Tom Vaughan Lawlor - Dublin Murders
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM
Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
Catriona Balfe - Le Mans '66
Seána Kerslake - Dublin Oldschool
Charlie Murphy - Dark Lies The Island
Emily Taaffe - The Dig
Catherine Walker - We Ourselves
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA
Niamh Algar - Pure
Helen Behan - The Virtues
Ruth Bradley - Guilt
Jessie Buckley - Chernobyl
Ingrid Craigie - Blood
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
DIRECTOR FILM
Paddy Breathnach - Rosie
Nora Twomey - The Breadwinner
Lance Daly - Black '47
Tom Sullivan - Arracht
Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman - Extra Ordinary
Lee Cronin - The Hole in the Ground
Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn - Ordinary Love
SCRIPT FILM
Roddy Doyle - Rosie
Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love
Joe Murtagh - A Date for Mad Mary
Mark O'Halloran - Rialto
Tom Sullivan - Arracht
Carmel Winters - Float Like a Butterfly
SHORT FILM
Bainne
Ciúnas (Silence)
Detainment
El Hor
Here's Looking at you Kid!
Inhale
Sister This
The Grass Ceiling
The Vasectomy Doctor
Welcome To A Bright White Limbo
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Tom Comerford - The Hole in the Ground
Andrew McConnell - Gaza
Kate McCullough - Arracht
Piers McGrail - Never Grow Old
Robbie Ryan - Marriage Story
Cathal Watters - Rosie
EDITING
Colin Campbell - The Hole in The Ground
Dermot Diskin - Never Grow Old
Michael Harte - Three Identical Strangers
Tony Kearns - Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Mick Mahon - Gaza
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Rosie
MAKE-UP & HAIR
Arracht
Black '47
Finky
Ordinary Love
Vikings
Vita & Virginia
ORIGINAL MUSIC
KÍLA - Arracht
Stephen McKeon - The Hole in the Ground
Stephen Rennicks - The Little Stranger
Brian Byrne - Black '47
Ray Harman - Blood
Stephen Rennicks - Rosie
DIRECTOR DRAMA
Anthony Byrne - Peaky Blinders
John Hayes - Dublin Murders
Lisa Mulcahy - Blood
Hannah Quinn - Blood
Aisling Walsh - Elizabeth is Missing
Dearbhla Walsh - The Handmaid's Tale
SCRIPT DRAMA
Ronan Bennett - Top Boy
Daragh Carville - The Bay
Mark O'Connor - Darklands
Mark O'Rowe - Temple
SHORT ANIMATION
Outside the Box
Streets of Fury
The Bird & the Whale
The Dream Report
The Overcoat
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Tom Conroy - The Rhythm Section
Damien Creagh - Calm with Horses
Conor Dennison - The Hole in the Ground
John Leslie - Never Grow Old
Padraig O'Neill - Arracht
Anna Rackard - The Trial of Christine Keeler
COSTUME DESIGN
Joan Bergin - The Catcher was a Spy
Clodagh Deegan - Arracht
Triona Lillis - Float Like A Butterfly
Eimear Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh - The Rhythm Section
Susan O'Connor - Cave Vikings
Louise Stanton - Rosie
SOUND
Arracht
Black '47
Game of Thrones
Never Grow Old
Rosie
The Little Stranger
